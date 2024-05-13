PHOTO: Speculation looms as Peter Obi meets Atiku

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi recently visited Atiku Abubakar, his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku, the former vice president, expressed gratitude for hosting Obi but didn't elaborate on the meeting's specifics.

This rendezvous followed hints from Atiku's spokesperson, Paul Ibe, suggesting a potential collaboration between the two politicians in an interview.

Obi previously served as Atiku's running mate in the 2019 election before departing from the PDP before the 2023 elections.

During his appearance on the 'MIC ON PODCAST' hosted by Seun Okinbaloye, Ibe revealed that Atiku was willing to forego his presidential aspiration if the presidency was micro-zoned to the southeast region where Obi hails from.

He recounted that Wike frustrated the effort to zone the ticket to the southeast because of his ambition to run for president.

Ibe said, "Atiku Abubakar didn't in any way force Obi exit from the party. There were factors..The person that we just spoke about...Wike, was also instrumental in the exit of Obi.