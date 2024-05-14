ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Reno Omokri releases cryptic message 24hrs after Peter Obi's visit to Atiku, others

Segun Adeyemi

Omokri noted that Tafawa Balewa, Shehu Shagari, Olusegun Obasanjo, the Musa Yar'adua, and Goodluck Jonathan never left their party.

Reno Omokri, Pater Obi and Atiku Abubakar. [Facebook/X]
Reno Omokri, Pater Obi and Atiku Abubakar. [Facebook/X]

Recommended articles

Omokri made his opinion known via his official X handle on Tuesday, May 14, less than 24 hours after Labour Party bannerman Peter Obi visited ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar and bannerman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election cycle.

Though not directly attacking Atiku and Obi, Omokri's social media post gives a glimpse of a subliminal shot at both men.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that Atiku has had stints with the Peoples Front of Nigeria (1989), Social Democratic Party (1989–1993), United Nigeria Congress Party (1997–1998), Action Congress (2006–2007), All Progressives Congress (2014–2017) and the PDP (1998–2006; 2007–2014; 2017–present).

Similarly, Obi started his political career with the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), under which he was the governor of Anambra State.

Under the PDP government led by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Obi was appointed chairman of the Nigerian Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).

However, on October 12, 2018, Obi was named Atiku's running mate under the PDP's flagship. A few years later, after an unsuccessful election in 2019, Obi declared his ambition to run for the presidency under the PDP on March 24, 2022.

Obi's presidential bid was thwarted in the PDP after several rifts centred on the ticket's zoning to the south or northern region.

ADVERTISEMENT

This development led to Obi's exit from the PDP to the Labour Party, where he eventually became their presidential bannerman in the last election cycle.

The track record of these individuals further strikes the cord of Omokri's post which reads partly, "If you want to win an election in Nigeria, you can't jump from party to party. Nobody who has done that has ever won an election at the centre in Nigeria from our amalgamation by the British in 1914 to now. Nobody! You can do so at the regional and state level, especially where your region has ethnic homogeneity. But in a pluralistic federation, you are toast if you do that.

"Only those who have remained loyal to their parties have ever won elections as Presidents or Prime Ministers in Nigeria. Your party can go into coalition and merge with another party, or it can change its name, and your reputation will remain intact. But when you leave your party to join another party, the people also leave you."

Referring to his assertions, Omokri noted that Tafawa Balewa, Shehu Shagari, Olusegun Obasanjo, the Musa Yar'adua, and Goodluck Jonathan never left their party.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wrote, "Nigerian Politicians should learn from history. The best predictor of the future is the past. Between now and 2027, any politician who leaves his party for another party, except where there is a merger, is just wasting his time and money if he contests for the Presidency."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Trial of 20 former NUPENG leaders for attempted murder set for June 26

Trial of 20 former NUPENG leaders for attempted murder set for June 26

VIDEO: Man arrested at Plateau bank over suspected explosive device

VIDEO: Man arrested at Plateau bank over suspected explosive device

Dramatic scenes as DSS disrupts court proceedings, arrests defendants

Dramatic scenes as DSS disrupts court proceedings, arrests defendants

Kaduna NDLEA seizes 425kg of drugs, arrests 71 suspects in April

Kaduna NDLEA seizes 425kg of drugs, arrests 71 suspects in April

₦19.4bn fraud: EFCC to arraign Hadi Sirika, brother, over another 8-count charge

₦19.4bn fraud: EFCC to arraign Hadi Sirika, brother, over another 8-count charge

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

Kano NCS generates ₦40.8bn revenue in 4 months, records ₦10.6bn in April alone

Kano NCS generates ₦40.8bn revenue in 4 months, records ₦10.6bn in April alone

Enugu teacher welcomes quadruplets after 14 yr wait, appeals for State support

Enugu teacher welcomes quadruplets after 14 yr wait, appeals for State support

Reno Omokri releases cryptic message 24hrs after Peter Obi's visit to Atiku, others

Reno Omokri releases cryptic message 24hrs after Peter Obi's visit to Atiku, others

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Director-General, Confederation of APC Support Groups, Prof. Kailani Muhammed [The Reporters News]

APC group kicks against NLC's ₦615k monthly minimum wage demand

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Alex Otti likens political parties to churches as PDP chieftains defect to APC in Abia

Sim Fubara [Facebook]

Gov Fubara issues executive order as Rivers Assembly holds sitting at govt house

INEC, APC seek dismissal of SDP's petition against Kogi Governor's victory [Punch Newspaper]

INEC, APC seek dismissal of SDP's petition against Governor Ododo's victory