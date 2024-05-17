ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi labels judiciary as enemy of democracy, not INEC

Segun Adeyemi

He emphasised that compromising the rule of law disproportionately harms society's most vulnerable, causing societal breakdown.

Peter Obi. [Facebook]
Peter Obi. [Facebook]

During the fifth memorial for the late Justice Anthony Aniagolu at Godfrey Okoye University in Enugu, Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra, delivered a scathing critique of the Nigerian judicial system.

He described it as ‘commodified ‘, suggesting that justice is often skewed in favour of those with the most financial resources.

As quoted by Vanguard, Obi said, “While the judiciary, today, still boasts of a few outstanding judges, there is an undeniable decline in our judicial system.

“This decline poses a significant threat to the future of Nigeria. Justice is increasingly commodified, and delivered in favour of the highest bidder.

“Whenever democracy is discussed, fingers point to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the problem.

“But INEC is not the problem. Instead, the judiciary is. The judiciary is the biggest threat to Nigeria. If our judiciary is effective, our businesses will thrive.”

He emphasised that compromising the rule of law disproportionately harms society's most vulnerable, causing societal breakdown.

Obi stressed that the rule of law is a society's most invaluable and intangible asset. He urged relentless efforts to protect and preserve it, emphasising that the pursuit of justice must be our top priority.

Segun Adeyemi

