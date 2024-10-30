ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Northern govs face backlash over rejection of Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'

Segun Adeyemi

The contentious VAT proposal would reduce the federal government’s share from 15% to 10%, with a portion allocated to states under a formula encouraging local investment.

Northern Governors Forum. [X, formerly Twitter]
Northern Governors Forum. [X, formerly Twitter]

Recommended articles

Pulse Nigeria reported that the Northern Governors Forum instructed regional lawmakers to reject four tax reform bills introduced by President Bola Tinubu, including the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024 and the Tax Administration Bill, citing concerns that the North would be disadvantaged by the new Value Added Tax (VAT) sharing structure.

However, the Arewa Civil Rights Movement (ACRM) President Dr Agabi Emmanuel dismissed these claims, arguing that the directive is "ill-conceived" and portrays the North in a "beggarly light."

"Our Movement is concerned with the far-reaching consequences of this directive," Dr. Emmanuel stated at a press conference in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: 'We made him president' - Gov Sule reacts to North rejecting Tinubu's 'Tax Bill'

He criticised the governors for overstepping their authority, claiming it disrespects federal lawmakers who are responsible to their constituents, not state governors.

The contentious VAT proposal would reduce the federal government’s share from 15% to 10%, with a portion allocated to states under a formula encouraging local investment.

READ ALSO: FIRS tips 2024 'Tax Bill' as key to Nigeria's taxation system reform

Emmanuel called for northern states to view the reform as an opportunity to foster business growth rather than resist the bill under the guise of regional disadvantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Rejecting the bills would indicate lawmakers' inability to serve their constituents," he warned, hinting at potential recalls should representatives bow to the governors’ directive.

The ACRM also urged northern governors to refocus on their accountability, particularly concerning funds from the Federation Account, and to curb "sectarian extremism," which Emmanuel believes is hindering investment in the region.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians losing faith in judiciary – Atiku on Rivers verdict

Nigerians losing faith in judiciary – Atiku on Rivers verdict

Rivers Verdict: Fubara faults Tinubu's peace accord, gives key reason

Rivers Verdict: Fubara faults Tinubu's peace accord, gives key reason

Senator Ndume vows to campaign against Tinubu’s proposed tax bill

Senator Ndume vows to campaign against Tinubu’s proposed tax bill

Rivers Crisis: Fubara told to refund illegally spent funds after court ruling

Rivers Crisis: Fubara told to refund illegally spent funds after court ruling

North erupts in jubilation as power is restored in some parts

North erupts in jubilation as power is restored in some parts

Nigeria must adopt local culture to strengthen democracy, Obasanjo insists

Nigeria must adopt local culture to strengthen democracy, Obasanjo insists

Nigerian women now give birth to fewer babies as fertility rate drops to 4.8

Nigerian women now give birth to fewer babies as fertility rate drops to 4.8

Shettima supports carnival to boost economic growth

Shettima supports carnival to boost economic growth

How Emefiele paid money into niece’s account - Ex-CBN Secretary

How Emefiele paid money into niece’s account - Ex-CBN Secretary

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

NNPCL personnel aboard crashed helicopter in Rivers - Spokesman

NNPCL personnel aboard crashed helicopter in Rivers - Spokesman

Polio virus decreases by 38% in Nigeria in 1 year - WHO (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Polio virus decreases by 38% in Nigeria in 1 year - WHO

Old naira notes

Again, CBN debunks rumours of old naira notes expiring in December