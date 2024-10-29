ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Drama as 19 northern govs withdraw support for Tinubu

Segun Adeyemi

The mounting tension between the governors and the Federal Government highlights the complex dynamics of resource control and regional equity in Nigeria’s fiscal policies.

President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]
President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

The proposed shift to a Derivation-based Model for Value Added Tax (VAT) distribution has raised concerns among the governors, who argue it would disadvantage the northern states and other less industrialised regions.

The governors convened under the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and issued a communique following a strategic meeting in Kaduna, chaired by Governor Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State.

The meeting, attended by northern traditional rulers and military officials, underscored the governors' united stance against the proposed changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The forum notes with dismay the content of the recent Tax Reform Bill that was forwarded to the National Assembly,” Yahaya stated while reading the communique.

READ ALSO: FIRS begins E-invoice system to boost SME operations

“The contents of the reforms are against the interest of the North and other sub-nationals, especially the proposed amendment to the distribution of Value Added Tax to a Derivation-based Model.”

Northern Governors Forum. [X, formerly Twitter]
Northern Governors Forum. [X, formerly Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Currently, VAT is remitted based on the location of a company’s headquarters rather than where goods and services are consumed.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: FIRS tips 2024 'Tax Bill' as key to Nigeria's taxation system reform

The governors contend that the proposed model would severely impact the revenue distributed by the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), particularly in northern states where Sharia law limits the sale of alcoholic beverages.

In their communique, the governors unanimously rejected the proposed Tax Amendments and called upon National Assembly members to oppose any bill that threatens their constituents’ welfare.

“We demand equity and fairness in national policy implementation,” they emphasised. “No geopolitical zone should be shortchanged or marginalised.”

Despite their opposition, the governors clarified their support for policies that promote the nation’s growth. “The Northern Governors’ Forum is not averse to any policies or programmes that will ensure the growth and development of the Country,” they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Nigeria grapples with economic challenges, the NSGF appealed for calm among citizens, assuring them that both state and federal governments are striving to alleviate the hardships faced by the populace.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Do the needful’ - SSANU, NASU, tell finance minister amid ongoing strike

‘Do the needful’ - SSANU, NASU, tell finance minister amid ongoing strike

Former APC spokesperson accuses Tinubu of 'window dressing on austerity'

Former APC spokesperson accuses Tinubu of 'window dressing on austerity'

RCCG suspends 2 pastors amid homosexuality allegations

RCCG suspends 2 pastors amid homosexuality allegations

BREAKING: Ministerial screening postponed by Senate – here’s why

BREAKING: Ministerial screening postponed by Senate – here’s why

Nigeria's daily petrol demand hits 45-50m litres, NMDPRA calls for efficiency

Nigeria's daily petrol demand hits 45-50m litres, NMDPRA calls for efficiency

IGP grants ₦70.3 million cheque to families of deceased Ondo Police officers

IGP grants ₦70.3 million cheque to families of deceased Ondo Police officers

Ghana eyes Dangote refinery imports to boost energy security, regional ties

Ghana eyes Dangote refinery imports to boost energy security, regional ties

Tension in Rivers escalates as Asari Dokubo calls out Tinubu, Wike

Tension in Rivers escalates as Asari Dokubo calls out Tinubu, Wike

Drama as 19 northern govs withdraw support for Tinubu

Drama as 19 northern govs withdraw support for Tinubu

Pulse Sports

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Chief Olabode George and former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose. [Facebook]

Bode George lambasts Fayose for endorsing APC Gov Oyebanji’s re-election

L-R: Former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswam and PDP acting chairman, Umar Damagum. [Facebook]

'He must go!' - Suswam demands PDP chairman Damagum's removal

Tears flow as train crushes another man to death in Lagos

Tears flow as train crushes another man to death in Lagos

Nigeria's controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky. [Gistreel]

BREAKING: Bobrisky moved to FCID, spent night in detention