FIRS tips 2024 'Tax Bill' as key to Nigeria's taxation system reform

The proposed Nigeria Tax Bill 2024 promises to simplify and modernise the nation's convoluted tax system, aligning it with Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda.

According to Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, Technical Assistant for Broadcast Media at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), this comprehensive reform is about more than just legislative changes; it's about redefining Nigeria's approach to taxation.

"The Nigeria Tax Bill 2024 represents a major revamp of the country's tax system, promoting a vision for a stronger, more transparent economy," Atoyebi stated.

One of the key objectives of the 2024 Tax Bill is to tackle the longstanding issue of a complicated and confusing tax landscape. The bill consolidates various tax laws into a single, clear framework designed to simplify compliance for both individuals and businesses.

"This is not merely a reform for change's sake; it aims to create a fairer and more transparent tax process, fostering a better relationship between the government and taxpayers," Atoyebi noted.

Good news for SMEs

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which have historically struggled with complex tax regulations, stand to benefit significantly from this initiative.

The bill seeks to promote ease of doing business in Nigeria, allowing these enterprises to focus on innovation and growth rather than navigating bureaucratic hurdles.

"By streamlining tax rules, the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024 simplifies compliance and creates a more conducive environment for entrepreneurship and investment," Atoyebi explained.

Tax administration in Nigeria has long been marred by inconsistencies and unclear guidelines, resulting in disputes and a lack of trust between taxpayers and the government.

Reforms in FIRS

However, since Dr. Zacch Adedeji took the helm as Executive Chairman of the FIRS, there have been marked improvements.

"Under his leadership, the FIRS is evolving from a traditional tax agency into a modern, innovation-focused institution, driven by research and technology," Atoyebi highlighted.

The Tax Administration Bill included in this reform package aims to simplify tax collection and clarify tax laws. This legislation seeks to reduce challenges faced by taxpayers and disputes with the government.

By making procedures more straightforward, it will help taxpayers better understand their obligations and improve overall compliance. Additionally, the bill encourages the integration of technology into tax processes, making them more efficient.

The proposed Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill aims to introduce a novel approach to handling tax disputes by establishing tribunals and a tax ombudsman.

This initiative will provide Nigerians with official channels to voice concerns and hold tax authorities accountable.

"For the first time, we are creating mechanisms that promote fairness and transparency in the tax system, benefiting both the government and the public," Atoyebi stated.

Another pivotal reform is the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, which aims to replace the outdated Federal Inland Revenue Service Act.

This legislation goes beyond mere updates; it modernises revenue collection to meet the demands of contemporary Nigeria.

"The new framework will enhance the government's use of technology, improve tax collection, and ensure that all tax revenues are properly tracked," Atoyebi remarked. "This is crucial for enhancing public infrastructure and social services, ultimately improving the quality of life in the country."

These reforms are designed to reinforce fiscal institutions, stimulate economic growth, and align with the government's broader objectives.

"President Tinubu is sending a strong message to the world that Nigeria is open for business and fully committed to fiscal responsibility," Atoyebi emphasised. "With Tinubu's vision, we are making giant strides toward economic prosperity."

Zacch Adedeji's impact on FIRS

The leadership of the FIRS has garnered praise for its forward-thinking reforms that prioritise innovation and data-driven decision-making.

"Even if you have reservations about him, you must appreciate the zest, guts, and energy President Tinubu brings to this important mission," Atoyebi added.

In conclusion, the proposed Nigeria Tax Bill 2024 and its associated reforms signal a significant step forward in Nigeria's tax administration, promising a more transparent, efficient, and business-friendly environment.

As Dr Adedeji collaborates with the Minister of Finance, Mr Adebayo Olawale Edun, to push these initiatives, the government is demonstrating its commitment to tax reform that benefits all Nigerians.