'We made him president' - Gov Sule reacts to North rejecting Tinubu's 'Tax Bill'

Segun Adeyemi

The tax reform bill that was forwarded to the Senate and House of Representatives on October 3 proposes significant adjustments to Nigeria's revenue structure.

L-R: President Bola Tinubu and Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State. [Facebook]
L-R: President Bola Tinubu and Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State. [Facebook]

Sule's statement comes after the Northern Governors' Forum, led by Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa, issued a communiqué rejecting key parts of the reform, particularly regarding Value Added Tax (VAT) allocation.

Speaking on Channels Television, Governor Sule emphasised Northern states' role in Tinubu's election, underscoring their commitment to ensuring his presidency.

"We cannot bring President Tinubu as a president, the North came in heavily to make sure Tinubu became the president, and then turn around and be against him," Sule stated.

READ ALSO: Drama as 19 northern govs withdraw support for Tinubu

He highlighted that the Northern governors' objection lies in VAT distribution, not in opposing Tinubu's administration or the reform's broader objectives.

Notable among these is renaming the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) and implementing VAT exemptions for oil and gas exports and humanitarian projects.

READ ALSO: Northern govs told to embrace Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'

Northern leaders, however, express concerns over the VAT-sharing formula, fearing potential disadvantages for Northern states.

"We picked an item in that bill, and that item is concerning VAT; nobody is against anything. We are talking about the sharing formula of the VAT. We have a right to agree with this or disagree with this," Sule clarified, calling for equitable VAT distribution that considers regional needs.

The Northern Governors' Forum and traditional rulers convened in Kaduna to consolidate their stance, urging the National Assembly to "oppose any bill that can jeopardise the well-being of our people."

'We made him president' - Gov Sule reacts to North rejecting Tinubu's 'Tax Bill'

