Leah Sharibu's mother begs Buhari to save her from Boko Haram

Her pleading comes in the wake of an audio message where Leah also begged the president for her freedom.

Leah Sharibu's mother, Rebecca Sharibu

(VOA)

Rebecca Sharibu, the mother of Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl being held by terrorist group, Boko Haram, has begged President Muhammadu Buhari to help secure her daughter's freedom.

When terrorists raided Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe, on February 19, 2018, Leah was abducted alongside 112 other hostages. After weeks of negotiations with the government, the terrorists released 107 of the 113 originally abducted on March 21.

While it was reported by some of the released hostages that five of them that were taken had died of heart attack and stress and buried in the bush, Leah Sharibu was kept in captivity by the terrorists because she refused to renounce her Christian faith.

In an audio message published on Monday, August 27, 2018, Leah appealed to President Buhari to secure her freedom, six months after she was abducted.

She said, "I am Leah Sharibu, the girl that was abducted in GGSS Dapchi. I am calling on the government and people of goodwill to intervene to get me out of my current situation.

"I also plead to the members of the public to help my mother, my father, my younger brother and relatives. Kindly help me out of my predicament. I am begging you to treat me with compassion, I am calling on the government, particularly, the president to pity me and get me out of this serious situation. Thank you."

Only God knows when Leah Sharibu will return - Presidency play

Leah Sharibu in Boko Haram captivity

(TheCable)

 

In a report by Daily Trust, Rebecca said she's glad to be assured that her daughter is still alive even though she said Leah sounded distressed in the audio message. She begged the president to ensure Leah's safe return to her family who have been suffering in her absence.

She said, "I cried so much and thanked Almighty God for keeping her alive. From her face, I noticed that she's became extremely thin and distressed. I just started crying.

"She pleaded with members of the public to help me, her father and her younger brother, Donald. She's aware of the condition we found ourselves.

"Today, she spent exactly six months and eight days in captivity. I am pleading with Mr President to do everything possible and secure her release soon as she had also pleaded."

According to the Daily Trust, Leah's brother, Donald, also pleaded for her safe return to Dapchi.

"I have never being myself ever since she was held captive. I love her so much, and we all missed her. My sister is a very good girl; she has been nice to me and everyone around her. They should release her please," he said.

Leah's parents confirm audio is authentic

Even though Buhari's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed that the government is working on verifying the audio message, Leah's parents have confirmed it's indeed her voice in the clip.

"I can confirm to you that the voice that spoke is that of my daughter, Leah. It is her voice, no doubt. I am happy that I can hear my daughter speak. This has given me hope that she is alive. I am also happy to see her recent picture displayed.

"My request is the same with my daughter's. The government should play their part now by intensifying efforts to secure her freedom," her father, Nathan Sharibu, told The Nation.

