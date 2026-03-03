Five Security Officers Arrested for Accepting Bribes in Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Breach Involving El-Rufai

Five security officers have been arrested for accepting bribes and allowing unauthorised access during a major security breach at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport linked to former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai. ICPC to prosecute.

On February 12, 2026, five security officers were arrested and are set to face prosecution over their alleged involvement in a security breach at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in an incident authorities say involved former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Authorities confirmed the arrest and subsequent prosecution of several security officers involved in a serious compromise of airport security protocols at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on February 12, 2026. This confirmation, released in a statement to Punch Online on Tuesday, followed a joint investigation into the breach.

The official statement was titled "Arrest and Prosecution of Security Officers Compromised by Nasir El-Rufai at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport for the 12th February 2026 Security Breach".

The investigation involved several agencies: the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigeria Customs Service, and the Federal Ministry of Aviation, as stated in the announcement.

Following a joint investigation conducted by the DSS, NIS, NCS, and the Federal Ministry of Aviation, five officers have been detained, according to the statement.

The arrested officers were identified as:

Ayuba Yakubu (ASP) – Police

Murtala Inuwa – DSS

Najeeb Murtala (ASI)– NIS

Musa Adamu – Aviation Security

Salihu Victor – AVSEC

The officers, according to authorities, have admitted to their misconduct. In a statement, officials said, "They have all admitted to receiving bribes to facilitate unauthorised entry into Restricted Areas and to obstruct lawful security operations in an unprecedented manner."

The suspects have been handed over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for prosecution. Meanwhile, other personnel from the NIS and NCS whose involvement was deemed non-criminal but who allegedly abused their uniforms to facilitate unauthorised access will face administrative sanctions.

The security breach is linked to a chain of events involving El-Rufai. On February 12, security operatives reportedly attempted to arrest him upon his arrival from Cairo at the Abuja airport. His passport was reportedly seized, and he allegedly refused to accompany the operatives without a warrant.

A few days following his initial detention, between February 16 and 18, El-Rufai was apprehended by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on charges of mismanaging ₦432 billion during his governorship of Kaduna State.

Although he secured administrative bail from the EFCC, he was quickly rearrested by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) between February 18 and 19, and he has remained in their custody since that time.

ICPC operatives searched El-Rufai's Abuja residence on Aso Drive, an action his legal team immediately denounced as unlawful and a violation of his fundamental rights.