Leah Sharibu’s Message: Parents confirm daughter’s voice

The parents of abducted Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu say the voice in the audio message is their daughter’s.

The Cable on Monday, August 27, 2018, published an audio message of Leah, calling on President Buhari to rescue her.

According to the report, she said "I am Leah Sharibu, the girl that was abducted in GGSS Dapchi. I am calling on the government and people of goodwill to intervene to get me out of my current situation.

"I also plead to the members of the public to help my mother, my father, my younger brother and relatives. Kindly help me out of my predicament. I am begging you to treat me with compassion, I am calling on the government, particularly, the president to pity me and get me out of this serious situation. Thank you."

Leah’s father speaks

According to Daily Post, Leah’s father, Nathan Shribu said "I can confirm to you that the voice that spoke is that of my daughter Leah. It is her voice no doubt. I am happy that I can hear my daughter speak. This has giving me hope that she is alive. I am also happy to see her recent picture displayed.

“My request is the same with my daughter. The government should play their part now by intensifying efforts to secure her freedom.”

FG responds

The Presidency has since issued a statement saying that the secret service is analysing the audio message.

Leah Shribu was held back by Boko Haram after other students were released because she refused to denounce Christianity.