From Livestream to Legal Trouble: King Mitchy, VDM, and the Dangerous Bleach Challenge

The Abuja Police Command says it plans to summon Michelle Mukoro, popularly known online as King Mitchy, and Martins Otse, also called Very Dark Man (VDM), for questioning over a shocking viral video. In the footage, both appeared to drink a bleaching substance during social media stunts, sparking alarm across the country.

It all started on February 28, 2026. Mukoro, live on TikTok, seemed to consume a bleach-like substance. The clip sent waves of panic and disbelief online. Not long after, Otse went on to perform a similar stunt.

The drama escalated when Mukoro posted on Instagram claiming she was dead. That claim, thankfully, turned out to be false. But by then, the damage was done.

The stunt has sparked a dangerous trend. Some content creators are now mimicking suicide attempts with Hypo bleach sachets in skits and videos.

Under the video above, a netizen, @Victor Ebuka, wrote: “Hypo na soft drink, Sniper na energy drink. This country sha.” This is a misleading narrative that sets a dangerous tone for ambitious creators.

According to reports, the controversy may have roots in a feud over money. Mukoro reportedly questioned how funds donated to Otse’s NGO were being used, claiming she had completed projects with her own resources. The online exchange escalated quickly, with insults flying.

The online spat escalated, even dragging public figures like the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, and Seyi Tinubu into the drama.

Legally, the situation is serious. Under Section 327 of the Criminal Code and Section 231 of the Penal Code, attempted suicide can carry up to one year in prison. Publishing false news with the intent to cause fear or disturb public peace is punishable with up to three years imprisonment, according to Section 59 of the Criminal Code. And aiding someone else to attempt suicide? That can land a person in prison for life.

The FCT Police Commissioner, Mr Miller Dantawaye, said:

We are looking into it. I have spoken with my PRO on the matter. We will invite the duo soon.

Meanwhile, Multipro Enterprise Limited, the makers of Hypo Bleach, weighed in. Their Marketing Manager, Mr Adebayo Adeyemo, warned Nigerians not to consume the product. He said,

Hypo Bleach is strictly for cleaning purposes. It is not something to consume for trends. The images going around are fabricated. Framing it otherwise is dangerous.

He also spoke directly to content creators: “Your reach is real. So is your responsibility. A trend that ends in ill health or harm is not worth starting.”

The situation remains tense. The police have yet to invite Mukoro and Otse, but with the public outcry and potential legal consequences, it seems only a matter of time before the two face questioning.

For now, the video is still trending, and Nigerians are urging caution: some trends are fun, and some are fatal.

