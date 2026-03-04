Airlines Count ₦7.5bn Loss as Israel–Iran Conflict Grounds Flights from Nigeria

Emirates and Qatar Airways have suspended flights from Nigeria following escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, leading to projected losses of over ₦7.5 billion and widespread passenger disruption.

International airlines operating between Nigeria and the Middle East are counting steep losses after renewed hostilities involving the United States, Israel and Iran triggered a wave of airspace closures across the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The disruption has grounded aircraft, stranded passengers in Lagos, and stalled millions of naira in expected revenue.

Reports show that two major carriers, Emirates and Qatar Airways, were unable to operate scheduled flights from Nigeria after airspace restrictions intensified in parts of the Middle East. Aircraft scheduled to depart for Doha and the United Arab Emirates remained parked at the Lagos airport as military exchanges escalated.

Both airlines had planned to deploy high-capacity aircraft on the affected routes. Emirates was billed to operate its Boeing 777-300ER, configured to carry between 354 and 360 passengers. Qatar Airways was scheduled to use a Boeing 787-800 with a capacity ranging from 210 to 250 passengers.

Using conservative estimates, 354 seats for Emirates and 210 for Qatar Airways, at least 554 passengers were expected to depart Nigeria per rotation. Over multiple rotations between Saturday and Tuesday, the numbers climbed quickly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ticket pricing shows the financial weight of the disruption. Qatar Airways’ one-way fares were selling between ₦1.3 million and ₦1.8 million. Emirates’ one-way tickets ranged from $1,380 to $2,395. Using the official exchange rate of ₦1,379 to $1, Emirates’ lowest fare converts to ₦1,903,020 per passenger.

Across four rotations within the review period, Emirates alone would have airlifted about 1,416 passengers. At ₦1,903,020 per seat, that amounts to ₦2.69 billion in projected one-way revenue and roughly ₦5.39 billion for return trips.

Qatar Airways, operating 210 passengers per flight across similar rotations, would have transported approximately 840 passengers. At ₦1.3 million per ticket, projected earnings stand at ₦1.09 billion one-way and ₦2.18 billion for return journeys.

Combined, both airlines are estimated to have lost about ₦7.54 billion within the short period under review.

The ripple effect stretches beyond airline balance sheets. Aviation taxes, passenger service charges, handling fees, and fuel purchases are also affected. For Nigeria, where international aviation contributes significantly to non-oil revenue streams, the sudden halt represents more than a scheduling inconvenience. It is a measurable economic pause.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Airport Authority Rolls Out Cashless Payment System Nationwide

Passengers in Limbo

Many passengers arrived at the airport last Saturday expecting routine departures. Instead, they were informed that flights could not proceed due to airspace closures triggered by missile exchanges and mounting military tensions.

Some were initially told the delay might be temporary. Hours later, they were asked to disembark and leave.

Dare Olanihun, one of the stranded passengers, described the moment plainly. He had a business engagement abroad that now hangs in uncertainty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If I had known that war would break out, I would have travelled earlier. This is a serious blow to me,” he said. “Tears dropped from my eyes when we were asked to disembark.”

His flight was scheduled to connect through a Middle Eastern hub before onward travel. That option disappeared within hours.

Across the region, governments moved swiftly as tensions rose. Syria reportedly shut sections of its southern airspace bordering Israel for 12 hours. Jordan conducted defensive operations and intercepted incoming projectiles. Kuwait temporarily closed its airspace after engaging aerial threats. Russia’s aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, suspended commercial flights to Israel and Iran until further notice.

The escalation followed strikes by the United States and Israel on multiple locations in Iran, including Tehran. U.S. President Donald Trump described the operations as major combat actions. Iran responded with missile strikes targeting northern Israel and U.S. military installations in the Middle East.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Caterers Also Hit

Following a directive by Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, foreign airlines were required to patronise local caterers for outbound international flights. The policy had begun to yield higher sales for domestic catering firms.

With flights suspended, that progress has stalled.

One caterer, who requested anonymity, said she had already prepared meals for one of the affected airlines before learning the flights would not depart. The food had to be resold locally.

“Two airlines going to those routes are my customers,” she said. “I had to sell the food I prepared over the weekend.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

For now, airlines await the reopening of restricted airspace. Passengers monitor updates. Caterers adjust their inventory.