Tinubu Nominates Tax Reform Boss Taiwo Oyedele as Finance Minister

The presidency disclosed this in a public release on March 3, 2026, in what is the latest shake-up of Tinubu’s cabinet, which is the largest in Nigeria’s democratic history.

Oyedele, who recently served as the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms , will be replacing Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite , who has been redeployed to serve in Tinubu’s cabinet as the junior Minister of Budget and National Planning.

“I have nominated Mr. Taiwo Oyedele as Minister of State for Finance and conveyed his name to the Senate for confirmation.

Taiwo has served our nation diligently as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, leading the overhaul of our tax system with clarity, courage, and competence. His depth as an economist, accountant, and public policy expert will strengthen our fiscal architecture at a critical time.

Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite will continue to serve the nation as Minister of State at the Ministry of Budget and National Planning. Her experience across portfolios remains valuable to our reform agenda.

We are building a team defined by expertise, discipline, and results. The work continues.

Nigeria First.”