Advertisement

Tinubu Nominates Tax Reform Boss Taiwo Oyedele as Finance Minister

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 20:03 - 03 March 2026
President Tinubu Nominates Taiwo Oyedele as Finance Minister
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has forwarded the name of Mr Taiwo Oyedele to the Nigerian Senate for confirmation as the Minister of State for Finance.
Advertisement

The presidency disclosed this in a public release on March 3, 2026, in what is the latest shake-up of Tinubu’s cabinet, which is the largest in Nigeria’s democratic history.

Advertisement

Oyedele, who recently served as the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, will be replacing Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, who has been redeployed to serve in Tinubu’s cabinet as the junior Minister of Budget and National Planning.

“I have nominated Mr. Taiwo Oyedele as Minister of State for Finance and conveyed his name to the Senate for confirmation.

Taiwo has served our nation diligently as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, leading the overhaul of our tax system with clarity, courage, and competence. His depth as an economist, accountant, and public policy expert will strengthen our fiscal architecture at a critical time.

Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite will continue to serve the nation as Minister of State at the Ministry of Budget and National Planning. Her experience across portfolios remains valuable to our reform agenda.

We are building a team defined by expertise, discipline, and results. The work continues.

Nigeria First.”

Taiwo Oyedele, 51, hails from Ondo State and possesses a Higher National Diploma in Accountancy and Finance from Yaba Tech, Lagos, and a BSc in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University. He also received executive training at the Harvard Kennedy School, the London School of Economics, Yale University, and Gordon Institute of Business Science.

Advertisement

Before serving as the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms was the Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PwC, where he worked for 22 years, including over 10 years in top leadership positions.

If confirmed by the Senate, Taiwo Oyedele will be joining Mr. Wale Edun in the Ministry of Finance to see how the remaining 1 year of President Tinubu’s first term.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Tinubu Nominates Tax Reform Boss Taiwo Oyedele as Finance Minister
News
03.03.2026
Tinubu Nominates Tax Reform Boss Taiwo Oyedele as Finance Minister
Five Security Officers Arrested for Accepting Bribes in Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Breach Involving El-Rufai
News
03.03.2026
Five Security Officers Arrested for Accepting Bribes in Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Breach Involving El-Rufai
75 Dead from Lassa Fever as Nigeria’s Fatality Rate Hits 23% – NCDC Warns
News
03.03.2026
75 Dead from Lassa Fever as Nigeria’s Fatality Rate Hits 23% – NCDC Warns
Nidcom Confirms Plans to Evacuate Nigerians From Middle East Amid Iran-US Conflict
News
03.03.2026
Nidcom Confirms Plans to Evacuate Nigerians From Middle East Amid Iran-US Conflict
Asake Surprises His Mother With ₦500M Naira Luxury G Wagon
Celebrities
03.03.2026
Asake Surprises His Mother With ₦500M Naira Luxury G Wagon
Nigerians to Buy Fuel for Over ₦1000/litre Amid Us-Iran War
News
03.03.2026
Nigerians to Buy Fuel for Over ₦1000/litre Amid Us-Iran War