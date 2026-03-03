Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Tinubu Nominates Tax Reform Boss Taiwo Oyedele as Finance Minister
The presidency disclosed this in a public release on March 3, 2026, in what is the latest shake-up of Tinubu’s cabinet, which is the largest in Nigeria’s democratic history.
Oyedele, who recently served as the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, will be replacing Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, who has been redeployed to serve in Tinubu’s cabinet as the junior Minister of Budget and National Planning.
“I have nominated Mr. Taiwo Oyedele as Minister of State for Finance and conveyed his name to the Senate for confirmation.
Taiwo has served our nation diligently as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, leading the overhaul of our tax system with clarity, courage, and competence. His depth as an economist, accountant, and public policy expert will strengthen our fiscal architecture at a critical time.
Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite will continue to serve the nation as Minister of State at the Ministry of Budget and National Planning. Her experience across portfolios remains valuable to our reform agenda.
We are building a team defined by expertise, discipline, and results. The work continues.
Nigeria First.”
I have nominated Mr. Taiwo Oyedele as Minister of State for Finance and conveyed his name to the Senate for confirmation.— Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) March 3, 2026
Taiwo has served our nation diligently as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, leading the overhaul of our tax system… pic.twitter.com/W5ykKl6C2q
Taiwo Oyedele, 51, hails from Ondo State and possesses a Higher National Diploma in Accountancy and Finance from Yaba Tech, Lagos, and a BSc in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University. He also received executive training at the Harvard Kennedy School, the London School of Economics, Yale University, and Gordon Institute of Business Science.
Before serving as the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms was the Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PwC, where he worked for 22 years, including over 10 years in top leadership positions.
If confirmed by the Senate, Taiwo Oyedele will be joining Mr. Wale Edun in the Ministry of Finance to see how the remaining 1 year of President Tinubu’s first term.