ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Sanusi's reinstatement as Kano Emir suffers fresh setback

Segun Adeyemi

The Judge adjourned the case to Monday, June 3, 2024, for hearing.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Facebook]
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The order also opposed the dissolution of four emirates: Bichi, Gaya, Karaye, and Rano.

According to The Nation, Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano, has returned to the throne after a four-year hiatus following Governor Yusuf’s signing of the Kano State Emirates Councils (Repeal) Bill 2024.

However, the court instructed all parties to maintain the current situation until the suit filed by Sarkin Dawaki Babba and Aminu Babba-Dan’Agundi is decided.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice A.M. Liman of the Federal High Court has permitted the Plaintiff/Applicant to issue and serve their concurrent originating motion and all related court documents to the 6th Defendant, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), both in the FCT Abuja and outside the court’s jurisdiction.

The defendants in the case are the Kano State Government, the Kano State House of Assembly, the Speaker of the State Assembly, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, the Inspector General of Police, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Department of State Services.

Justice Liman ordered that “In view of the Constitutional and Jurisdictional Issues apparent on the face of the application, parties shall address the Court on same at the hearing of the Fundamental Rights application which is fixed for the 3rd of June, 2024.

“That in order to maintain the peace and security of the state, an Interim Injunction of this Honourable Court is granted restraining the Respondents from enforcing, executing, implementing and operationalizing the Kano State Emirate Law Council (Repeal) Law.

“That parties are hereby ordered to maintain status quo ante the passage and assent of the bill pending the hearing of the Fundamental Rights application.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Judge adjourned the case to June 3, 2024, for hearing.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps slams Health Ministry for terminating $100m Malaria loan agreement

Reps slams Health Ministry for terminating $100m Malaria loan agreement

Sanusi's reinstatement as Kano Emir suffers fresh setback

Sanusi's reinstatement as Kano Emir suffers fresh setback

Tinubu reroutes Lagos-Calabar project to save undersea cables, ancestral homes

Tinubu reroutes Lagos-Calabar project to save undersea cables, ancestral homes

Boko Haram commander, 5 fighters surrender in Borno, embrace peace

Boko Haram commander, 5 fighters surrender in Borno, embrace peace

Kogi Police rescue 5 kidnapped victims, recover AK-47 in forest operation

Kogi Police rescue 5 kidnapped victims, recover AK-47 in forest operation

FCT Police arrest officer for accidentally shooting resident to death

FCT Police arrest officer for accidentally shooting resident to death

'Sanusi's reinstatement dangerous for Kano' - APC group tells Gov Yusuf

'Sanusi's reinstatement dangerous for Kano' - APC group tells Gov Yusuf

High Court rejects bid to restore 1963 Constitution, calls it incompetent

High Court rejects bid to restore 1963 Constitution, calls it incompetent

Kazim almost lost his eye inside SARS torture room and spent nearly 2 years in prison

Kazim almost lost his eye inside SARS torture room and spent nearly 2 years in prison

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal

Wike bestows Abuja citizenship on Senegal’s President Faye

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani [Punch]

Kaduna Government to set up TV station in Zaria

Sim Fubara [Facebook]

My govt has been doing lots of work without noise, media show - Fubara

The world can't afford to neglect Nigeria's economic potentials - Shettima [Presidency]

The world can't afford to neglect Nigeria's economic potentials - Shettima