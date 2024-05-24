Sanusi's reinstatement as Kano Emir suffers fresh setback

The order also opposed the dissolution of four emirates: Bichi, Gaya, Karaye, and Rano.

According to The Nation, Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano, has returned to the throne after a four-year hiatus following Governor Yusuf’s signing of the Kano State Emirates Councils (Repeal) Bill 2024.

However, the court instructed all parties to maintain the current situation until the suit filed by Sarkin Dawaki Babba and Aminu Babba-Dan’Agundi is decided.

Justice A.M. Liman of the Federal High Court has permitted the Plaintiff/Applicant to issue and serve their concurrent originating motion and all related court documents to the 6th Defendant, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), both in the FCT Abuja and outside the court’s jurisdiction.

The defendants in the case are the Kano State Government, the Kano State House of Assembly, the Speaker of the State Assembly, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, the Inspector General of Police, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Department of State Services.

Justice Liman ordered that “In view of the Constitutional and Jurisdictional Issues apparent on the face of the application, parties shall address the Court on same at the hearing of the Fundamental Rights application which is fixed for the 3rd of June, 2024.

“That in order to maintain the peace and security of the state, an Interim Injunction of this Honourable Court is granted restraining the Respondents from enforcing, executing, implementing and operationalizing the Kano State Emirate Law Council (Repeal) Law.

“That parties are hereby ordered to maintain status quo ante the passage and assent of the bill pending the hearing of the Fundamental Rights application.”

