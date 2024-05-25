ADVERTISEMENT
Kano agog as Sanusi returns to Emir's palace after early fears

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Twitter:@Adam_L_Sanusi]
A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who witnessed the event reports that the Emir was greeted by a large gathering of dignitaries, including traditional rulers, businessmen, and well-wishers.

They were at the palace to pay homage and offer their congratulations.

The palace was filled with excitement as the Emir, resplendent in his traditional attire, was ushered in with the customary fanfare, signalling a new chapter in the history of the Kano Emirate.

The atmosphere was electric, with many in attendance expressing their delight and support for the new Emir.

The event was a testament to the Emir’s popularity and the high esteem in which he is held by the people of Kano and beyond.

As he takes up his new role, Emir Sanusi is expected to bring his wisdom, experience, and leadership skills to bear in promoting peace, stability, and development in the state.

Sanusi was deposed four years ago by the then Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, who also created four other Emirates namely Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye.

The Kano State House of Assembly passed the Kano Emirates Council Law (repeal bill) 2024 after scaling 3rd reading.

This paved the for the return of Sanusi as the Emir of Kano, following the issuance of a certificate to him by Gov. Abba Yusuf; and the nullification of the new Emirates.

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano issued an order temporarily halting Sanusi’s reinstatement which the Police Command in Kano said it would obey.

News Agency Of Nigeria

