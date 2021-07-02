Igboho's aide goes against his boss, says Lagos rally will hold as planned

Igboho had backed out of the rally after operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) stormed his home in the early hours of Thursday, and gunned down some of his men.

The police has also warned that it wouldn't allow the rally to take place.

But Koiki is adamant that the show must go.

"Countdown tomorrow. Rally goes ahead as planned. 3rd July 2021. Venue: Ojota. Time: 7am. Come out in numbers to support the freedom of Yoruba self determination.

"1999 constitution is a fraud. 1914 amalgamation has expired. Yoruba Nation no going back. Let's save our future generations from Nigeria," Koiki wrote on his Facebook page.

The DSS said it acted in self defense when it shot and killed some of Igboho's guards during the predawn raid on the property.