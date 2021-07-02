RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Igboho's aide goes against his boss, says Lagos rally will hold as planned

Jude Egbas

Igboho's team insists that the show must go on.

Sunday Igboho addressing his supporters in Oyo state on Friday, January 22, 2021. (The Nigerian Lawyer)
Sunday Igboho addressing his supporters in Oyo state on Friday, January 22, 2021. (The Nigerian Lawyer)

Olayomi Koiki, spokesperson of Yoruba Nation separatist Sunday Igboho, insists that the Lagos mega rally, scheduled for Saturday, July 3, 2021, will go on.

Igboho had backed out of the rally after operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) stormed his home in the early hours of Thursday, and gunned down some of his men.

The police has also warned that it wouldn't allow the rally to take place.

But Koiki is adamant that the show must go.

"Countdown tomorrow. Rally goes ahead as planned. 3rd July 2021. Venue: Ojota. Time: 7am. Come out in numbers to support the freedom of Yoruba self determination.

"1999 constitution is a fraud. 1914 amalgamation has expired. Yoruba Nation no going back. Let's save our future generations from Nigeria," Koiki wrote on his Facebook page.

The DSS said it acted in self defense when it shot and killed some of Igboho's guards during the predawn raid on the property.

The agency has also paraded and exhibited some of the persons and ammunition it found inside Igboho's property during the raid.

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

Igboho's aide goes against his boss, says Lagos rally will hold as planned

