Kogi state lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, says he has been healed of “political blindness.”

Melaye's "healing" from this strange illness comes few days after he publicly declared his love for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a cryptic video on Twitter at the weekend.

The video was greeted with mixed reactions as most Nigerians expressed concerns over his new move.

Again, in a tweet on Sunday, July 8, 2018, Melaye blamed his exit from the PDP to the APC in the buildup to the 2015 general elections on “political blindness”.

Comparing himself to former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, Melaye said Fani-Kayode also suffered the same fate but found his way back earlier.

“My brother FFK and I are both returnees to PDP,” he announced. “He only got healed of political blindness before me. Thank God we both can now see. Once we were blind and now we can see,” he declared.

‘Melaye is a liability’

But, the PDP in Kogi state says Melaye is more of a liability than an asset to the party.

The Kogi PDP said that the Senator does not have an existing structure or followers that will increase the party’s influence in the state.

This was made known to newsmen by the chairman of the PDP Kogi West Elders Forum (KWEF), Shaibu Momoh.