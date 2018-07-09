PDP, RAPC, others sign memorandum to sack Buhari

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC) and 30 other political parties have signed a memorandum ahead of the 2019 elections.

According to Channels Television, the meeting, which is aimed at uniting forces against President Buhari in the upcoming election was held at Shehu Musa Yaradua Centre, Abuja on Monday, July 9, 2018.

Prominent politicians present at the meeting include: RAPC chairman, Buba Galadima, PDP chairman, Uche Secondus, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Ben Obi and Akwa Ibom State Governor; Emmanuel Udom.

Some of the notable political parties present at the meeting are: African Democratic Congress (ADC), Social Democratic Party of Nigeria (SDP), National Conscience Party (NCP), Labour Party, among others.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Senator Ben Obi said the move is to ensure that Buhari is defeated in 2019.

Obi also described the coalition as the light of rescue for Nigerians.

90 APC NASS members ready to leave

According to a report by Sunday Tribune, 30 Senators and 60 members of the House of Representatives will join the RAPC when the National Assembly returns from recess.

The report also said that the APC faction is working on merging with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if the agreements laid down are met.

Nigerians love Buhari

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in an interview, said a lot of Nigerians love President Buhari.

According to him, the President is making a difference in the country.

Adesina, who described those criticising Buhari on social media as minority, said he is fulfilled to be working with the President.