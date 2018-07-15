Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo congratulates Kayode Fayemi

news

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has congratulated Ekiti state Governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi.

Fayemi was declared the winner of the governorship election which held on Saturday, July 14, 2018, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The former President also described Fayemi’s victory is a huge feat.

Obasanjo urged the Governor-elect to do all he can to restore the hope of Ekiti people in the democratic process.

“Indeed, your success at the polls after a hard fought campaign is proof that the people of Ekiti State value your leadership and appreciate the efforts you have made thus far on their behalf.

“I salute you and all those who worked for your re-election.

“You will agree with me, no doubt, that the outcome of the election broadly reflects the choice of your people, who have, by their conduct, visibly demonstrated that they cherish you and will do their utmost to make you succeed.

“I urge you, therefore, to reciprocate their trust by doing everything you can to strengthen their faith in democracy and in its ability to bring about improved material conditions and better service delivery to them. “

Remember those who lost

Obasanjo also called on Fayemi to stretch a hand of fellowship to those who contested and lost.

He said “You have fought and won the election and deserve to savour the victory. As you rejoice, however, I would urge that you should be magnanimous in victory and stretch a hand of fellowship to the other candidates who failed in their bid for elected office.

“Such a gesture is not only charitable but should also help at this time to cool passions in the wider interest of Ekiti State in particular and Nigeria at large.

“I felicitate with you, once again, on your renewed mandate and, as you prepare for another four years at the helm of affairs of Ekiti State, I extend best wishes for your good health and the continued progress of Ekiti State under your able leadership.”

Buhari congratulates Fayemi

President Muhammadu Buhari has also congratulated Fayemi on his victory in the Ekiti governorship election.

The President also praised the people of Ekiti state for their peaceful conduct during the election.