Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has criticised the Federal Government for refusing to arrest leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

According to Daily Post, the Governor also described MACBAN as agents of evil.

Ortom wondered if the group enjoys immunity in Nigeria.

The Benue Governor also accused the group of instigating violence in the country.

“Well, I’m not helpless, but I’m disappointed because if you talk about providing intelligence to security agencies to help them apprehend impunity, lawlessness and sanction those who are perpetuating evil act like Miyetti Allah are doing and then nothing is done to them, then you begin to wonder whether they have immunity like I have, like Mr president or like my deputy has. Do they have immunity?

“And if they do, which part of the constitution and if they are not covered by the constitution, which constitution are they using, are they Nigerians? If you talk about hate speech, if you talk about instigating violence, if you talk about suspects who are killers, it should be Miyetti Allah.

“They have instigated violence in this country. We have reported them and nothing happened. They have been promoting hate speeches and what amazes me is that they go publicly and say it and nothing happens. They are completely lawless people and no one is prepared to even question them,” he said.

According to Governor Ortom, MACBAN members and leaders need to be punished to send a message to other similar groups.

He said “You can see they are gradually moving from one step to the other. I appreciate Nigerians who have been vocal on this matter. We just have to take the destiny of our country into our hands and to ensure that the rule of law in our country prevails, if not, we will all be consumed.

“Those who are keeping quiet and thinking that Ortom is making a noise, their time is coming. I’m a target for this people to be killed. I have said it but I have also said my life is not in the hands of any Miyetti Allah agent or anyone at all. It is in the hand of God, it’s only when God permits, that my life will leave this world. I’m not afraid to say it that after me, they will go after another person, so it is our collective responsibility. If we want this democracy to continue, we must ensure that those who are becoming lawless are punished so it will serve as a deterrent to others. If not, tomorrow, another group will also spring up.

“For us here, we have maintained that we want to be law abiding. Despite all the provocations and insults, we have restricted ourselves to allow the rule of law to prevail as two wrongs can never make a right.”

“For so many times, Miyetti Allah have come out to admit to killing our people. In the January massacre, they said they were responsible, and that their cattle were rustled. Because of that, you come and kill? Why not go after the people that rustled your cattle and report them to the police and get them arrested, than going to kill innocent people, toddlers; you kill pregnant women, you kill old men and others.

“Their duty is to kill, to destroy, and to steal, and to us Christians, that is the attribute of the devil. ‘The devil cometh not but to steal, to kill and to destroy. This is what these people are doing. So you don’t need an Angel to tell you that these people are evil people.”

Garus Gololo, MACBAN's Benue state chapter chairman recently issued an ultimatum to Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Gololo also threatened that the group will remove the Senate President by force if he does not resign.