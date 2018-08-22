Pulse.ng logo
Miyetti Allah denies issuing Saraki threats

Miyetti Allah says it did not issue Senate President Bukola Saraki any threat.

  • Published:
7 corruption allegations APC says will stop Saraki's presidential ambition play Miyetti Allah denies asking to resign as Senate President. (Twitter/Bukola Saraki )

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) says it did not ask Senate President Bukola Saraki to resign.

Chairman of MACBAN, Garus Gololo, had issued a statement asking Saraki to resign his position as Senate President or be forcefully removed.

Gololo accused Saraki of working to undermine the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government.

But, Othman Ngelzarma, secretary of the group, in a statement on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, said Gololo spoke in his personal capacity adding that his opinion does not represent the view of Myetti Allah.

“The attention of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has been drawn to an interview granted by one Garus Gololo in Makurdi to Punch Newspaper titled ‘Resign or we will force you out’. Miyetti Allah to Saraki. This statement is unfortunate,” the statement read.

ALSO READ: APC chairman says no going back on Saraki’s removal

“I will categorically state that Garos Gololo spoke in his personal capacity and has no mandate to speak on behalf of the association. Miyetti Allah is a non-partisan association with no interest in the political terrain and we couldn’t meddle into the affairs of political actors thereby compounding our already obvious challenges.

“I therefore urge all and sundry to disregard this statement. This statement is not from MACBAN and should be disregarded in its entirety.

“We take exception on this statement and Garos Gololo is entirely on his own and will be sanctioned accordingly. We cannot afford to add up to the many challenges we are confronted with.

“I’m therefore appealing to the general public to disregard this statement as it is coming from someone who doesn’t have the mandate of the association to speak on its behalf. Thank You and God bless you all.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Benue State Government have called for the arrest of the Myetti Allah leaders.

