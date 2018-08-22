PDP calls for immediate arrest Miyetti Allah leaders

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the immediate arrest of the leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

MACBAN coordinator in Benue state, Garus Gololo had earlier threatened that the group will kick Senate President Bukola Saraki out if he does not resign.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has championed calls for Saraki’s resignation since he left them for the PDP.

We are tired of Saraki

According to the MACBAN chieftain, “It is on this note that we are saying that Saraki ought not to be in office again as senate president, more so, Saraki has failed to coordinate and organize the national assembly to offer quality legislation that Nigerians need."

He also added that, “Nigerians are in dire need of people that have the interest of the masses.

“Miyetti Allah is looking for a leader that will preside over the affairs of the senate with ultimate respect for the executive and the judiciary, not someone like Senator Saraki that would always scheme to outdo the presidency.

“We are now tired of Saraki’s style of leadership at the national assembly. Therefore we are now warning him to honourably resign his position as president of the senate or we will force him out.”

APC agents

The PDP in its reaction, described the group as agents of President Buhari and the ruling party.

The party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan also said “If anything, this unguarded statement by Miyetti Allah has exposed the synergy between the ruling party and some troublesome elements, who are being used to stoke division and create violent crisis that had resulted into daily bloodlettings in various parts of the country.

“It is now abundantly clear to Nigerians that those fomenting crisis, including the bloody clashes in Benue, Taraba, Zamfara, Nassarawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Edo, Borno, Yobe, Enugu, Kogi, Adamawa and other states in our country, have political backers, who now want to channel them to achieve their unpatriotic quest to subvert our constitution and forcefully take over the National Assembly.

“Before now, to majority of Nigerians, the Miyetti Allah has always represented the military wing of the APC and the Buhari Presidency. It is incontrovertible that they have now become the fourth arm of government that can determine when and how to forcefully remove the number three citizen, the President of the Senate.”

Buhari condones herdsmen actions

“It is common knowledge that Mr. President has come under heavy public criticisms on how his body language has condoned the unguarded utterances and actions of these characters.

“However, in the light of these treasonable and inciting utterances by Miyetti Allah, we demand that President Muhammadu Buhari, should within the next 24 hours, order the arrest and commence immediate trial of the leadership of this group, otherwise Nigerians will henceforth hold him directly responsible for the utterances and actions of the Miyetti Allah.

“Finally, the PDP is aware that Miyetti Allah does not represent the views and interests of the vast majority of cattle breeders or even any ethnic group in the country. We therefore urge all good spirited Nigerians to rise in condemnation of the actions and utterances of these misguided elements, who are being used to attempt a constitutional breach that portends grave danger to national cohesion and our hard earned democracy,” Ologbondiyan added.