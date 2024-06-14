Kano govt fined ₦10m for violating rights of ex-Emir Bayero

Justice Liman Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Kano State, in a landmark ruling, affirmed that Bayero had the right to hear his case.

On Thursday, June 13, Justice Mohammed delivered a verdict in a case brought by Aminu Baba Dan Agundi, a kingmaker.

Agundi's case concerned the fundamental human rights of Bayero amid the ongoing conflict within the emirate.

Additionally, Channels TV reported that the Kano State High Court ordered Bayero and four other emirs to be served by substitution in a separate case initiated by the Kano State Government, which aims to prevent them from acting as emirs.

Police ban Sallah Durbar in Kano

In another development, the Kano State Police Command has instituted a total prohibition on Durbar events to ensure peace and stability.

The decision was reached in light of the continuing conflict between Emir Sanusi Lamido and the ousted Emir Ado Bayero.

The command’s spokesman, Abdullahi Kiyawa, advised worshippers to perform their usual Eid prayers at the designated Eid prayer grounds, as has been customary in previous years.

The police have called upon all members of the public to join hands in creating a safer and more secure environment, underlining the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining peace and stability.