ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Kano govt fined ₦10m for violating rights of ex-Emir Bayero

Segun Adeyemi

Justice Liman Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Kano State gave the verdict on Thursday, June 13.

Deposed Kano Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero. [Twitter/@amiwanada]
Deposed Kano Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero. [Twitter/@amiwanada]

Recommended articles

Justice Liman Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Kano State, in a landmark ruling, affirmed that Bayero had the right to hear his case.

On Thursday, June 13, Justice Mohammed delivered a verdict in a case brought by Aminu Baba Dan Agundi, a kingmaker.

Agundi's case concerned the fundamental human rights of Bayero amid the ongoing conflict within the emirate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Channels TV reported that the Kano State High Court ordered Bayero and four other emirs to be served by substitution in a separate case initiated by the Kano State Government, which aims to prevent them from acting as emirs.

In another development, the Kano State Police Command has instituted a total prohibition on Durbar events to ensure peace and stability.

The decision was reached in light of the continuing conflict between Emir Sanusi Lamido and the ousted Emir Ado Bayero.

The command’s spokesman, Abdullahi Kiyawa, advised worshippers to perform their usual Eid prayers at the designated Eid prayer grounds, as has been customary in previous years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have called upon all members of the public to join hands in creating a safer and more secure environment, underlining the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining peace and stability.

The decision to prohibit traditional Sallah Durbar events is a direct response to a notice from the ousted emir, Ado Bayero, inviting all district heads to attend the forthcoming traditional Sallah Durbar in the state, which could potentially disrupt the peace and stability of the region.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun Govt aims to harmonise taxes, cut double taxation for businesses

Ogun Govt aims to harmonise taxes, cut double taxation for businesses

Kano govt fined ₦10m for violating rights of ex-Emir Bayero

Kano govt fined ₦10m for violating rights of ex-Emir Bayero

Tinubu leaves Abuja today to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir in Lagos

Tinubu leaves Abuja today to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir in Lagos

'Don't grieve,' cleric tells Muslims who can't afford Eid ram due to harsh economy

'Don't grieve,' cleric tells Muslims who can't afford Eid ram due to harsh economy

Here are emergency hotlines to call about cholera outbreak in Lagos

Here are emergency hotlines to call about cholera outbreak in Lagos

Nigeria is suffering a growing cholera outbreak, NCDC alerts Nigerians

Nigeria is suffering a growing cholera outbreak, NCDC alerts Nigerians

AfDB plans to double climate finance to $25bn by 2030 amid $7-$15bn annual loss

AfDB plans to double climate finance to $25bn by 2030 amid $7-$15bn annual loss

Best sites like BetMGM for US players in 2024

Best sites like BetMGM for US players in 2024

Katsina State Hisbah Board shuts down hotel for lodging underage girls

Katsina State Hisbah Board shuts down hotel for lodging underage girls

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

KSIRS unveils e-tax system to enable taxpayers pay directly to the govt [Rest Less]

KSIRS unveils e-tax system to enable taxpayers pay directly to govt’s coffers

Tension brews as Akpata accuses Obaseki's agents of destroying campaign billboards

Tension between Akpata, Obaseki's camp over destruction of campaign billboards