Court orders removal of Emir Sanusi from Kano palace

There have been legal tussles in the last few days over the legality of who occupies the position of the Emir of Kano between the former Central Bank Governor, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and Dr. Aminu Ado Bayero.

But on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, the Federal High Court Presiding Judge, Justice S. A. Amobeda, while ruling on an ex-parte motion filed by the deposed Bayero, the deposed Emir of Kano ordered the police to evict Sanusi from the palace.

The judge said the exparte order was granted in the interest of justice and maintenance of peace in Kano.

Justice Amobeda also ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and the Kano State Police Commissioner, Hussain Gumel to ensure that all rights and privileges are due to Bayero as the substantive Emir of Kano be given to him.

The directive by the Federal High Court came against the backdrop of an order by the Kano State High Court presided by Justice Amina Aliyu restraining the Police, DSS, and the military from evicting Sanusi from his palace.

The Federal High Court ordered the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, the Nigeria Army, the Directorate of State Security Services (DSS), and other security agencies in Kano to adhere to the directive.

The court upon hearing a motion exparte by M.L Yusufari SAN, and other legal experts on behalf of Emir Ado Bayero also restrained the aforementioned security agencies either by themselves, their agents, servants, privies, or any other person or authority from inviting, arresting, detaining, threatening, intimidating, harassing Bayero pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion.

The court further restrained the police from denying Bayero the use of his official residence and palace as well as the enjoyment of all rights and privileges accrued to him by being the Emir of Kano State.

