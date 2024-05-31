ADVERTISEMENT
Sanusi delivers sermon at Friday Jumaat prayer in Kano

Segun Adeyemi

Sanusi emphasised the significance of sustaining faith in Allah through good and bad times.

Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Twitter:@Adam_L_Sanusi]
He said this during his sermon at the Kofar Kudu Central Mosque in Kano on Friday, May 31.

In his first sermon at the Mosque since returning to the throne, Sanusi centred on the importance of maintaining faith in Allah during favourable and unfavourable times.

According to Daily Trust, he said, “Whoever believes that Allah alone gives everything must take the decision of Allah wholeheartedly. No one asks Allah’s reasons for anything.

“We were told that whoever did not accept destiny is from Allah, his belief is not complete. One should be thankful in times of good and bad situations. We must believe that whatever happens to us is predestined from God and what we couldn’t have is from Him.

“We are fast approaching Zhul Hijja, which is very beneficial, and we must observe supplications these days.”

Meanwhile, in an earlier report, the Kano State Police Command denied that Ado Bayero will lead the Jumma’t Prayers at the Kofar Kudu Central Mosque in Kano, where Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, the current Emir of Kano, is present.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf dethroned Ado Bayero, giving him 48 hours to step down.

However, Ado Bayero returned to the city under military protection and has been functioning from a smaller palace since then.

Segun Adeyemi

