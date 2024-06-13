ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

Nurudeen Shotayo

Recall the court had issued an ex-parte order restraining Governor Abba Yusuf from reinstating Sanusi until a substantive suit against the reinstatement is resolved.

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]
Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The ruling was delivered by Justice Liman Mohammed on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Kingmakers, Sarkin Dawaki Babba and Aminu Dan’agundi, had filed a fundamental human rights case after Bayero was dethroned to pave the way for the reinstatement of Emir Muhammad Sanusi II.

Relying on Section 42 Sub-section 1 of the Constitution, Justice Liman said the court has powers of jurisdiction to hear the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What I find intriguing is the respondents’ total reliance on this case of Gongola, whereas Section 42 Sub-section 1 of the Constitution has clearly spelt out the jurisdictional powers of the Federal High Court to preside over such a case.

“My respectful view is that the case of Tukur against the Gongola is indistinguishable from the present case. Section 42 Sub-section 1 and Section 32 of the Constitution has vested power on our court to decide on this matter,” the judge noted.

Seeking continuation of the case, the plaintiff's counsel, Chukwuson Ojukwu, argued that the matter concerning the invalidity of the reappointment of a new Emir and the deposition of Bayero was ripe for hearing.

However, one of the defendants' counsel, A.G Wakil, contended that the new motion seeking to continue hearing on the Chieftaincy Affairs issues was not part of the original summons and separate from the matter of Human Rights Violation and jurisdictional powers of the court.

Before adjourning the case till Friday, June 14, Justice Liman explained that the session was for ruling only and nothing else.

ADVERTISEMENT
Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero [Punch Newspapers]
Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero [Punch Newspapers] Pulse Nigeria

Recall the court had issued an ex-parte order restraining Governor Abba Yusuf from reinstating Sanusi until a substantive suit against the reinstatement is resolved.

The order also nullified the abolishment of four emirates —Bichi, Gaya, Karaye, and Rano— under a bill previously passed by the state House of Assembly.

Justice Liman instructed all parties to maintain the status quo until the suit filed by Babba and Dan’Agundi is determined.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendants in the suit include the Kano State Government, the Kano State House of Assembly, the Speaker of the State Assembly, the Department of State Security (DSS), the Inspector General of Police, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. He has covered two national elections and several off-cycle elections, including field reporting and studio analysis. He wrote an important fact-check to debunk viral misinformation during Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. He also has a huge interest in sports and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu hails renowned businessman, Otunba Adekunle Ojora at 92

Tinubu hails renowned businessman, Otunba Adekunle Ojora at 92

Lagos police arrest lady who faked her own kidnap, ex-convict for armed robbery

Lagos police arrest lady who faked her own kidnap, ex-convict for armed robbery

Remi Tinubu donates 50,000 notebooks to pupils in Kogi

Remi Tinubu donates 50,000 notebooks to pupils in Kogi

Yahaya Bello loses contempt case against EFCC boss in Appeal Court

Yahaya Bello loses contempt case against EFCC boss in Appeal Court

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

Oil mafia stronger than drug mafia - Dangote speaks on refinery challenges

Oil mafia stronger than drug mafia - Dangote speaks on refinery challenges

NASS under Akpabio steers Nigeria's commitment to nationhood - Ethnic leaders

NASS under Akpabio steers Nigeria's commitment to nationhood - Ethnic leaders

Erisco Foods' court case vs Chioma Okoli delayed in court over judge's absence

Erisco Foods' court case vs Chioma Okoli delayed in court over judge's absence

Army troops destroy 43 illegal refining sites, arrest 32 oil thieves

Army troops destroy 43 illegal refining sites, arrest 32 oil thieves

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

The governor emphasised the urgency of the operation due to the increasing number of mentally challenged persons causing disturbances within the city [Premium Times Nigeria]

Gov Otu evacuates 'Mad People' from Calabar streets for treatment, rehabilitation

Image illustration of a internet fraudster

Internet fraudster confesses to stealing car worth ₦30m from Lagos dealer

The Azare community in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State [NAN]

Bauchi community to vigorously prosecute tree-felling offenders in the State