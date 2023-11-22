ADVERTISEMENT
ECOWAS seeks to lift sanctions on Niger Republic

Ima Elijah

Senator Ndume highlighted the severe impact of the sanctions on the Niger Republic and its neighboring states.

The move comes as a response to the military junta's ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum, prompting widespread repercussions.

Military officers, led by the former Presidential Guard Commander, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, seized power in the Niger Republic in a forceful takeover back in July 2023.

In protest against this coup, the Heads of State in ECOWAS imposed sanctions on the nation, resulting in a range of adverse effects on the populace.

Senator Ali Ndume, addressing journalists after the opening session of the parliament on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, highlighted the severe impact of the sanctions on the Niger Republic and its neighboring states, particularly along the shared border with Nigeria.

"About seven states bordering Niger Republic have been at the receiving end of the sanctions. Children and women have been exposed to untold hardship. No meaningful progress has been made in resolving this issue," Senator Ndume expressed concern.

He went on to note the plea for compassion, stating, "We are appealing to ECOWAS states to lift the sanction and open the closed border between Niger and Nigeria because it is the poor that are suffering. Let me say this is a collective decision by concerned citizens."

Senator Ndume clarified that the press conference aimed to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis unfolding as a result of the sanctions. "This press conference is simply an appeal to the ECOWAS Heads of State to consider the humanitarian situation and resolve the political impasse in Niger," he added.

