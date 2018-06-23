DSS raids Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's home

news

The Department of State Services (DSS) has carried out a raid on the home of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Abaribe was arrested in Abuja on Friday, June 22, 2018, at a popular hotel located at Maitama District.

According to Punch, DSS operatives arrived the lawmaker’s house around 5:45pm and cordoned off the Zone E area of the estate.

DSS, Nnamdi Kanu and Abaribe

In 2015, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu was arrested by the DSS.

He was in custody for two years until he was granted bail on health grounds in April 2017.

The bail was granted bail by Justice Nyako on Tuesday, April 25, with Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Jewish High Chief Priest, Immanuu-El Shalom Okabemadu and a Chartered Accountant resident in Abuja, Tochukwu Uchendu, signing his bail bond.

ALSO READ: Buhari is totally incompetent, Abaribe declares

Kanu disappears

The whereabouts of Kanu is unknown following his sudden disappearance after the alleged invasion of his home during the Nigeria Army exercise - Operation Python Dance in Abia state.

As a result, Abaribe filed an application at the Federal High Court Abuja asking to be discharged as a surety in Nnamdi Kanu’s bail bond on Tuesday, October 17, 2017.

The lawmaker, through his lawyer, asked Justice Binta Nyako to discharge him entirely since the IPOB leader failed to appear before the court for his trial to defend himself against charges of conspiracy and treasonable felony.