DSS arrests Abaribe in Abuja

Abaribe DSS arrests Abia Senator

DSS operative have reportedly arrested Senator Abaribe in Abuja.

  • Published:
Senator Abaribe cries foul over N30bn smuggled into 2018 power budget play DSS arrest Abaribe in Abuja. (Pulse)
Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, the lawmaker representing Abia South.

Abaribe was arrested in Abuja on Friday, June 22, 2018, at a popular hotel located at Maitama District, Punch reports.

The PDP lawmaker did not respond to calls put across to him by Pulse.

ALSO READ: Declare December 31 ‘democracy destruction day’, Abaribe mocks Buhari

Abaribe stood surety for Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The court has demanded Abaribe to produce Kanu after the IPOB leader disappeared shortly before his date in court.

The Abia lawmaker has been a staunch critic of the Buhari administration in recent times.

