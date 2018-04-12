Home > News > Local >

Buhari is totally incompetent, Abaribe declares

Abaribe Buhari is totally incompetent, Senator declares

Frenzy at Senate as Abia senator, Abaribe, accuses President Buhari of gross incompetence.

Inspect Nnamdi Kanu's home in Abia - Senator Abaribe play

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe

There was a rowdy session on the floor of the Senate on Thursday, April 12, 2018, as Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe accused President Muhammadu Buhari of gross incompetence.

Abaribe was reacting to President Buhari assertion that the killings across Nigeria were being carried out by those trained by former Libyan leaderMuammar Gaddafi.

The Abia lawmaker accused President Buhari of failing to protect Nigerians from external attacks.

5 things Buhari said in London play

President Buhari hosts Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in London

(Presidency)

 

“This chamber has discussed the killings in Nigeria," Abaribe began. "I recall that on the matter of herdsmen and farmers’ clashes, two explanations were given by highly ranked security. The inspector general of Police said that these killings were as a result of laws being passed by states.

“Secondly, the defence minister said these killings were as a result of the blockage of grazing routes. And we continued to look at all these explanations.

“Yesterday, in London, the commander-in-chief and president of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari said that these killings were as a result of the people who were trained by Muammar Gaddafi, implying that these people who are doing the killings in Nigeria are invaders from outside of Nigeria.

Buhari's approval rating sinks to 38%, lowest since 2016 play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Nairaland)

 

“If so, it validates my last point that when a commander-in-chief says he cannot take care of invaders, why is he still a commander-in-chief? Why do we still continue to indulge this president that goes around to tell everybody outside this country that he is totally incompetent? It is obvious,” Abaribe announced shortly before he was called to order by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

ALSO READ: Aso Rock says it has fulfilled campaign promises, true or false?

Senators loyal to President Buhari disrupted plenary with most of them calling for a withdrawal of words chosen by Abaribe.

Senate leader, Ahmad Lawan who came under Order 53 of the Senate rules, alleged that they did not insult the then President, Goodluck Jonathan as members of the opposition party.

His words: “The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is the leader of this country and deserves the respect and courtesy of this chamber and those of us in it. I was once a member of the opposition and I do not recall ever calling the then President or insult him. This is our institution. If we do not conduct ourselves with respect, nobody will. I want to ask my colleague to immediately withdraw his statement and apologies to this chamber,” he added.

Again, Saraki urged Abaribe to be guided by the rules of the upper chamber.

The Nigerian Senate after close of plenary. play

The Nigerian Senate after close of plenary.

(nigerian)

 

In his concluding remarks, Abaribe apologized but not without a shade.

“I am very well guided by you but there are words that there are no alternatives to. What I did was to interpret the words by Mr. President in London. If any word I used is misunderstood by anyone, I apologize. What I am saying is simple. The heads of security in Nigeria made several explanations for the killings of our people. It shows that there is a disconnect,” he said shortly before being interrupted by the deputy Senate leader.

Abaribe's travails

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe and Nnamdi Kanu play

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe and Nnamdi Kanu

(Tribune)

 

Abaribe has been under pressure to produce the leader of the Indigenous People of BiafraNnamdi Kaku or risk jail term.

Kanu went missing after after the Army allegedly raided his residence in Abia state.

Abaribe stood surety for Kanu before he was released from prison in May 2017.

