Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

The governor announced late on Sunday, April 5, 2020 that he has tested negative twice for the disease, signifying recovery.

"This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force," he posted on his Twitter account.

The governor, who had tested positive on March 30, noted that he'll resume office fully on Monday, April 6.

Makinde is one of three state governors in the country who tested positive for the disease. Bauchi's Governor Bala Mohammed, and Kaduna's Governor Nasir El-Rufai were similarly infected last month.

Nigeria has recorded a total of 232 coronavirus cases, as of April 5, in 13 states and the FCT. 33 people have made full recoveries and been discharged, while five deaths have been recorded.

The virus has ripped through the world, infecting over 1.2 million people, and killing over 69,000. Over 261,000 people have also recovered.