As parts of measures to reduce the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria, the Federal Government has announced the closure of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; and the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja from Monday, March 23, 2020.

Cases of Coronavirus in the country rose to 22 on Saturday, March 21, 2020, after seven more cases were recorded in Lagos and three in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Musa Nuhu, the closure of the airports will begin from Monday, March 23 and last until April 23.

He said, “Further to our earlier letter on the restriction of international flights into Nigeria, we wish to inform you that effective Monday, 23rd March at 2300Z to 23rd April at 2300Z, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos (DNMM) and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja (DNAA) will be closed to all international flights.

“This is in addition to the closure of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano (DNKN); Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu (DNEN); and Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa (DNPO) effective Saturday, 21 March at 2300Z.

“Henceforth, all airports in Nigeria are closed to all incoming international flights with the exception of emergency and essential flights.

“Domestic flights will continue normal operations at all airports.”

