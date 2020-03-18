The federal government of Nigeria has banned travel from 13 countries over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak ravaging the world.

The countries are:

China Italy Iran South Korea Spain Japan France Germany Norway United States of America United Kingdom Netherlands and Switzerland

These countries have been described as “high risk” countries by the presidential task force on the control of coronavirus in Nigeria, which held its inaugural meeting on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Nigeria is also temporarily suspending all visas issued to nationals from these countries. Nigerians arriving from these countries will be subjected to supervised isolation for 14 days.

The federal government is also advising all Nigerians to avoid travel to these countries.

This restriction will come into effect from Friday, March 20, 2020, for 4 weeks and is subject to review.

Nigeria confirmed its third case of the virus on Tuesday, March 17 and another five cases on March 18.