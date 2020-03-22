Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has confirmed the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in his jurisdiction.

This brings the tally of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Nigeria at this time, to 23.

"The COVID-19 confirmation test for the suspected case at Bodija has come back positive,” Makinde shared in a midnight tweet. “The result was released at 17:35 PM of March 21, 2020. Oyo State Public Health Officials are collaborating with the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan’s team, on the case.”

From Oyo to Ekiti with coronavirus

On March 18, the Ekiti state government announced its first case of COVID-19. This confirmed case drove an American and his caregiver to Ibadan, Oyo State, where they stayed for two weeks.

The 27-year-old American is dead while his 31-year-old female caregiver tested negative to the virus.

Makinde says “a follow up on the Ekiti COVID-19 case revealed that the deceased was picked up directly from Lagos Airport to a private apartment in Ona Ara Local Government Area.

“The Health Authorities have contacted the family concerned and the community has been alerted for intensified contact tracing and self-isolation of identified close contacts.

"The information given that he stayed in some hotels in Ibadan has been found to be false.

“Another returnee from Texas, USA, has also been identified at Oluyole Local Government Area. She has been kept in self-isolation with close monitoring by the State Epidemiological Team.

“All recent returnees are again urged to identify themselves to Ministry Officials and self-isolate for 14 days.

"We have released funds for:

a. Activation of Emergency Operation Centre at the Ministry of Health.

b. Establishment of Diagnostic Centre for screening of Coronavirus and other related infectious diseases to be stationed at the UCH, Ibadan.

c. Equipping of the newly designated Oyo State Infectious Disease Centre at Olodo that has the capacity for over 100 cases," Makinde says.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, has shut down schools, churches and airports since her first coronavirus case was confirmed in Lagos on February 27, 2020.