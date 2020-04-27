Mohammed Abubakar, son of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Mohammed told Premium Times on Monday, April 27, 2020 that he has tested negative twice for the disease that has infected over 3 million people across the world.

"My discharge is currently being processed, and I hope to be home this evening," he told Premium Times.

Mohammed Atiku-Abubakar [Bella Naija]

Mohammed tested positive for the virus on March 22, days after he returned from some business engagements in France and Switzerland.

His infection was announced by his father who polled second in the 2019 presidential election.

He was treated in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, where 140 other coronavirus cases have been recorded, the second highest in the country behind Lagos.

Nigeria has recorded 1,273 coronavirus cases in 32 states and the FCT, as of April 26.

239 people have recovered, but 40 people have died.

The outbreak has led to the crippling of social and economic activities across Nigeria with many states imposing a partial or complete lockdown in a desperate bid to contain the spread.

President Muhammadu Buhari has put Lagos, Ogun, and the FCT on lockdown since March 30.

The president will address the nation later on Monday to announce ending or extending the lockdown which expires at 11 pm.