President Buhari holds 2nd security meeting in 4 days
The president summons yet another crucial meeting of the National Security Council; as he continues to seek for solutions to the security challenge bedeviling the nation.
This May 4, 2021 meeting, is an offshoot of the security meeting convened on April 30, 2021, at the State House in Abuja.
Every member of the national security council who attended that meeting, is present at this one as well.
The president read out the riot act to his security chiefs at the last meeting and warned that "while the insurgents, bandits and criminals are still at it, he has no doubt that the Nigerian security agencies and all of us as a nation will certainly overcome all the current security problems and defeat the forces of evil marauding about in different parts of the country," according to a press statement dispatched afterwards by National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno.
The president and his team also promised that they are determined to decisively end the assault on the nation, and that they will do all that it takes.
