Here's what President Buhari said during emergency security meeting

Among those who attended the meeting were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno, security chiefs, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Defense Bashir Magashi and Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola, among other top government officials.

The meeting became imperative and took on added significance in the face of heightened insecurity across the country in recent times.

After the meeting, NSA Monguno dispatched a press statement to Pulse on what the deliberation was like and what the resolutions were.

"Concerned about the persisting security challenges in parts of the country, Mr. President summoned a crucial meeting of the National Security Council today as he continues to frontally confront the situation in the country.

President Buhari and VP Osinbajo engage in security discussions at the State House Abuja on April 30, 2021

"At today's meeting the president made it abundantly clear that while the insurgents, bandits and criminals are still at it, he has no doubt that the Nigerian security agencies and all of us as a nation will certainly overcome all the current security problems and defeat the forces of evil marauding about in different parts of the country," Monguno says.

"While the criminals continue to test the will of the Nigerian government, the president and the council which adjourned today's critical meeting until Tuesday morning to receive further briefings from the security chiefs, are set and determined to decisively end the assault on the nation and will do all that it takes.