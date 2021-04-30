RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari holds emergency security meeting with Osinbajo, service chiefs

There's been unrest and a spate of renewed killings across Nigeria since the turn of the year.

President Buhari holds security talks at the State House Abuja on April 30, 2021 (Tolani Alli)
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently engaging security chiefs, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a couple of ministers and other top ranking cabinet officials in discussions on how to quickly resolve the security challenge bedeviling the nation.

There's a cloud of insecurity enveloping Nigeria at the moment.

Service chiefs hold security meeting with President Buhari at the State House on April 30, 2021 (Tolani Alli)
Terrorists and bandits have laid siege in the north, alleged separatists have been attacking police stations and overseeing jail breaks in the southeast, and there's been clashes between herders and crop farmers in the southwest and east every other day.

President Buhari and VP Osinbajo engage in security discussions at the State House Abuja on April 30, 2021 (Tolani Alli)
How to quickly solve all of these problems is atop the agenda at this meeting, which kicked off at 10am on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the State House in Abuja.

Ministers and top ranking govt officials at the security meeting convened by President Buhari on April 30, 2021 (Tolani Alli)
We'll bring you the resolutions from this meeting in subsequent news items.

