President Buhari holds emergency security meeting with Osinbajo, service chiefs
There's been unrest and a spate of renewed killings across Nigeria since the turn of the year.
There's a cloud of insecurity enveloping Nigeria at the moment.
Terrorists and bandits have laid siege in the north, alleged separatists have been attacking police stations and overseeing jail breaks in the southeast, and there's been clashes between herders and crop farmers in the southwest and east every other day.
How to quickly solve all of these problems is atop the agenda at this meeting, which kicked off at 10am on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the State House in Abuja.
We'll bring you the resolutions from this meeting in subsequent news items.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng