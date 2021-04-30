President Buhari holds emergency security meeting with Osinbajo, service chiefs

There's a cloud of insecurity enveloping Nigeria at the moment.

Service chiefs hold security meeting with President Buhari at the State House on April 30, 2021 (Tolani Alli) Pulse Nigeria

Terrorists and bandits have laid siege in the north, alleged separatists have been attacking police stations and overseeing jail breaks in the southeast, and there's been clashes between herders and crop farmers in the southwest and east every other day.

President Buhari and VP Osinbajo engage in security discussions at the State House Abuja on April 30, 2021 (Tolani Alli) Pulse Nigeria

How to quickly solve all of these problems is atop the agenda at this meeting, which kicked off at 10am on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the State House in Abuja.

Ministers and top ranking govt officials at the security meeting convened by President Buhari on April 30, 2021 (Tolani Alli) Pulse Nigeria