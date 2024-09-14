Brother of Sokoto monarch says his killers among bandits killed by troops

Troops of the Nigerian Army recorded a huge success in their campaign in the North-West on Thursday, September 12, 2024, neutralising several notorious bandits in an intelligence-led operation.

The military said among the bandits killed during the offensive were the dreaded Kachalla Buzu alias Halilu Sububu, Blacky and many others.

The troops also recovered a large cache of weapons and motorcycles and destroyed the bandits’ hideouts in what proved to be a thorough operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Troops gunned down killers of Sokoto monarch.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, the Senator identified Kachalla, Balcky, and one other bandit were among those responsible for his brother's death, as the trio had appeared in a video that went viral on social media.

Pulse Nigeria

Gobir stressed that he has confirmed this from different sources, urging the Federal Government to deepen the investigation into the incident to apprehend the other accomplices.

“I have confirmed this from different sources. Halilu Sububu masterminded the abduction of the late emir. Alhamdulillah, they have now paid the price of their actions in the hands of Nigerian troops,'' the Senator told Daily Trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gods’ willing, all those that partook in the murder of Sarkin Gobir will pay the same price sooner or later. The blood of the late emir will never be wasted because his killers must pay the price for their dastardly acts.

“My passionate plea to the federal government is that all the mobile phones recovered from the bandits should be investigated thoroughly so that the government will discover who the bandits are communicating with.

“From their conversations, the government will uncover the people the bandits are taking commands from. This will surely expose the people that are sponsoring banditry in the Northwest.

“Government should not relent in its efforts to find out the sponsors of the bandits. I am sure the bandits are not acting alone, there must be some people that are helping them directly or indirectly and we want these people to be caught and punished according to the provisions of the laws.

“Such people should not be spared considering the gravity of their contributions to banditry. Punishing them will serve as a deterrent to the larger part of society and help in tackling the menace of banditry not only in Sokoto state but in the whole northwest region,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The monarch, who was abducted alongside his son and six others, was murdered by the bandits over the family's failure to pay ransom.

Meanwhile, Senator Gobir said the family of the late traditional ruler would not relent until all those responsible for the brutal murder were either captured alive or killed by security agents.