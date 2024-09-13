ADVERTISEMENT
'Turji is next,' Buhari’s ex-aide hails military for taking down Zamfara bandits

Nurudeen Shotayo

Troops of the Nigerian Army dealt a major blow to bandits wreaking havoc in parts of Zamfara, killing scores of them in a major operational success.

Bello Turji
Bello Turji

Ahmad commended the troops of the Nigerian Army for taking down the criminal elements, especially a notorious kingpin identified as Kachallah Buzu.

Hours before he met his end, Kachallah - described by Zagazola Makama, a counterinsurgency expert, as the boss of another wanted criminal Bello Turji - had called for a massive action against the military.

However, the gallant troops of the Army stunned the bandits in a deadly swoop on Thursday, September 12, 2024, shooting dead several fighters.

The troops also recovered a large cache of weapons and motorcycles and destroyed the bandits’ hideouts in what proved to be a thorough operation.

Bashir Ahmad
Bashir Ahmad Pulse Nigeria

Reacting to the development in a post on his X on Friday, the former presidential aide praised the military and encouraged them to make Turji their next victim.

“May God bless the Nigerian troops! Halilu Sububu Buzu, a notorious bandit from the Niger Republic who had been terrorising the good people of Zamfara and its surroundings, met his end at the hands of the gallant Nigerian army.

“By God’s grace, Bello Turji will be next. Nigeria will prevail,” Ahmad wrote.

Commenting on the success of the operation, the chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, said Turji and other criminals' days are numbered as troops are committed to rid Zamfara and the entire North-West zone of insecurity.

Musa made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State on Friday.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

