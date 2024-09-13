Army troops kill terrorist leader Buzu, destroy camp in Zamfara raid

The Nigerian Army announced the breakthrough in a post on its official X handle on Friday. The post said that the troops launched a ferocious strike on the terrorist and his gang in a deliberate and discreetly coordinated offensive on Thursday. It said the troops took the offensive to the notorious terrorists’ identified crossing point in Mayanchi.

According to the post, the terrorist kingpin and his fighters, who put up fierce resistance upon encountering the troops, succumbed to the overwhelming firepower of the valiant troops.

“On winning the firefight, the troops recovered two Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) guns, three PKT guns, five AK-47 rifles, 479 rounds of PKT ammunition and 366 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition.

“Other weapons recovered are 182 rounds of Machine Gun1 ammunition, one RPG Bomb, 29 AK-47 Magazines, 30 Motorcycles, two Android phones and two Yeekee phones.