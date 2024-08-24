ADVERTISEMENT
Miyetti Allah condemns killing of Sokoto traditional ruler, distances itself

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alhaji Isa Bawa, the Sarkin Gobir of Gatawa [nationalaccordnewspaper]
The National Secretary of MACBAN, Malam Bello Aliyu-Gotomo, made the commendation in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Aliyu-Gotomo said the killing of the traditional ruler was not only traumatic but it symbolised the barbarity of the perpetrators.

According to him, there is no justification for the activities of these murderous gangs.

MACBAN condoles the Government of Sokoto State, the Sultan of Sokoto, the family of the slain Emir as well as the entire people of the state.

” We strongly appeal to the Federal Government to ramp up the fight against banditry and kidnapping ravaging some states in the North-West.

” MACBAN distances itself from this particular act and any form of criminality perpetrated by whichever group as it does not represent criminality or criminals.

” The criminality in these areas has been allowed to fester for too long making it difficult for the daily activities of people living there.”

He called on all of the states within the North-West to rethink their strategies in dealing with the insecurity that had uprooted millions of rural people from their homes.

” On behalf of all our members across the country, we pray for the souls of Sarkin Gobir to rest in perfect peace and for Al Jannah Firdausi to be his final abode.

” May the Almighty Allah give the family the fortitude to bear this great loss.

”We pray and hope that the perpetrators will be exposed immediately and dealt with decisively.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

Miyetti Allah condemns killing of Sokoto traditional ruler, distances itself

