Tinubu vows to deal with bandits who killed Sokoto traditional ruler

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president extended his condolences to the bereaved family, the Gobir Emirate, and Sokoto State Government.

L-R: President Bola Tinubu and Alhaji Isa Muhammad Bawa, the Sarkin Gobir of Gatawa District in Sokoto State.
L-R: President Bola Tinubu and Alhaji Isa Muhammad Bawa, the Sarkin Gobir of Gatawa District in Sokoto State.

In a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, his spokesman, the president described the attack on Bawa as deeply disturbing and a heinous act that would not go without a decisive response.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the traditional ruler and comfort to his family at this difficult time.

Tinubu assured Nigerians that his administration would remove threats to ensure the security of the nation, and that desperate acts of terror would be effectively countered.

News Agency Of Nigeria

