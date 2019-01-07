On Sunday, January 6, 2019, news broke that armed soldiers had invaded Daily Trust’s offices in Abuja and Maiduguri over a story.

A terse message sent to Pulse by a source on Sunday afternoon read as follows: “Armed military officials have invaded Daily Trust regional office in Maiduguri and arrested the regional editor, Uthman Abubakar and a reporter Ibrahim Sawab. It is not clear why they took the action but it may be connected with the lead story of Daily Trust on Sunday on military operation in the North East.

“The military also shut the gate of the Maiduguri regional office”.

Minutes later, Daily Trust confirmed it all when it shared the development on its Twitter page, while stating that its editor and a reporter had been arrested.

What caused the invasion of Daily Trust offices by soldiers?

Soldiers invaded the private media company over a story because this story was considered capable of undermining national security, according to Colonel Sani Kukasheka Usman, spokesperson for the Nigerian Army.

In a statement issued to media outlets afterwards, Usman said security personnel “were indeed at Abuja and Maiduguri offices of the publishing company to invite the staff of the company over its lead story on Sunday Trust publication, which divulged classified military information, thus undermining national security”.

What was this story that got Daily Trust in trouble?

On Sunday, January 6, 2019, Daily Trust’s lead story with the title: “Military prepares massive operation to retake Baga, others”, was published.

The story detailed how military forces had concluded plans to deploy air and ground troops to retake Baga, a town in Northeast Borno state, from rampaging Boko Haram terrorists.

“The Nigerian military has assembled thousands of troops and equipment in preparation for a massive operation to retake Baga and five other towns in the northern part of Borno State from Boko Haram”, the first paragraph of the story, read.

The online newspaper would go on to share with readers how the terrorists have been ambushing military convoys and patrols and annihilating troops.

The Daily Trust story also contained the following information: “The most recent of such attacks happened in Banki, where two soldiers were killed, when troops of 152 Battalion were ambushed by the insurgents. They seized four Hilux vehicles belonging to an unnamed NGO and three drums of diesel.

It was also gathered that the group, after taking Baga, had been making consistent attempts to overrun Monguno (64km from Baga and 171km to Maiduguri). But they have been repeatedly beaten by the Army’s Special Forces deployed in the town”.

Why did this story annoy the military so much?

Because the military considered Daily Trust’s move a clear case of sabotage and leaking classified information to the ‘enemy’ in war time.

Army spokesperson, Usman said: “The newspaper made disclosed details of planned military operations against the Boko Haram terrorists. The disclosure of classified security information amounts to a breach of national security and run contrary to Sections 1 and 2 of the Official Secrets Act.

“It afforded the Boko Haram terrorists prior notice of our plans and giving them early warning to prepare against the Nigerian military, thus sabotaging the planned operations and putting the lives of troops in imminent and clear danger”.

Usman also said going after Daily Trust was not an attempt at muzzling the Nigerian press.

“We would like to state that the invitation of those responsible for divulging military plans was done with the best of intention in order to make them realise the import of such acts to our national security.

We therefore advice all, particularly journalists, not to worry but engage in their responsive reportage and to be professional as the Nigerian Army has no intention of muzzling the press or jeopardising press freedom. We however, wish to enjoin further that they should eschew jeopardizing national security in their reportage. We would not tolerate a situation where a publication would consistently side with terrorists and undermine our national institutions”.

Usman also warned that journalists who jeopardize national security will henceforth be prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the land.

Has the presidency reacted?

Yes, the presidency has reacted.

In a tweet issued late Sunday, President Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the soldiers were ordered to vacate the premises of the media house with immediate effect—a directive they have since complied with.

“The Federal Government has directed the military to vacate the premises of Daily Trust and the order has been complied with. Issues between the military and the newspaper as they affect the coverage of the war in the Northeast will be resolved through dialogue”, Shehu announced.