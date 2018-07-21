Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Benue Gov, Samuel Ortom insists he has left APC

Samuel Ortom Benue Governor makes U-turn, insists he has left APC

Ortom said this on Friday in Makurdi while speaking to journalist after his meeting with the leadership of the APC.

  • Published:
The Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has made it clear that he is no longer a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). play

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom

(ThisDay)

The Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has made it clear that he is no longer a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ortom said this on Friday, July20, 2018, in Makurdi while speaking to journalist after his meeting with the leadership of the APC, Sun News reports.

This is contrary to what the Governor reportedly said in Abuja on Thursday, July 19, 2018, while addressing journalists.

Ortom told newsmen while in Abuja, that he is still a member of the ruling party.

The Governor, who was in Abuja on the invitation of the APC leadership, met with APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and other members of the National Working Committee behind closed doors.

He was summoned following his announcement on Monday, July 16, 2018, saying that he has left the APC.

I will follow the people

Governor Ortom also said that he will follow whatever the people of Benue asks him to do.

“For now, where I stand is that I have not defected to any political party. I remain outside the pitch because I have been given a red card by the leader of the party in the state. As to whether the red card is quashed is a different thing until I hear from them. I have not gone to any other place. But if the Benue people ask me to leave APC, I will leave.

“If people are misrepresenting me, it’s a different thing. I met with the national chairman of APC. We are still talking. No decision was taken on anything. Further consultation is going to take place. I will do whatever the Benue people tell me to do. I have not made a u-turn.

ALSO READ: Benue youths vow to support Governor Samuel Ortom

“The National Chairman of APC invited me and it would have been dishonorable not to honour the invitation. But I’m not alone on this journey. They (APC) are doing consultation and I’m also doing consultation,” he added.

Governor Samuel Ortom and some top members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were in Kwara  state on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, to meet with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Osun APC Primary Crisis hits party as Tinubu 'imposes' candidate for...bullet
2 N-Power FG releases list of newly-employed 300,000 Nigerians on Fridaybullet
3 Buhari President, Senate President, VP in close door meetingbullet

Related Articles

Ortom APC Benue chapter denies giving Governor red card
In Benue Youths vow to stand by Governor Samuel Ortom
APC Internal Crisis Party summons Ortom, Akume to Abuja
Buhari This is what president told Saraki during meeting
Saraki Wike, Ortom in Kwara for meeting with Senate President
Ortom I'm still an APC member, Governor declares after meeting Oshiomhole
Pulse News Roundup An 'assassination' attempt, a rebranded national carrier, 2019 games and other stories of the week

Local

Eko Disco rehabilitates facilities in Ikoyi
EKEDC Eko Disco rehabilitates facilities in Ikoyi
The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has said that Nigeria has become more divided under President Buhari.
Buhari Nigeria more divided under President – Ekweremadu
Electricity: Eko Disco gives reason for outage
Power Supply Police to assist EKEDC in debt recovery
Wives of herdsmen are harvesting our crops - Barkin Ladi residents cry out for help
In Plateau Wives of herdsmen are harvesting our crops - Barkin Ladi residents cry out