Benue youths vow to support Governor Samuel Ortom

Benue Youths vow to stand by Governor Samuel Ortom

This is coming on the heels of Ortom's announcement on Monday, July 16, 2018, that he has left the All Progressives Congress (APC).

  • Published:
Benue youths vow to stand by Governor Samuel Ortom play

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom

(ThisDay)

A group of Benue youths have vowed to support the state Governor, Samuel Ortom till the end.

The youths, under the aegis of Benue Youth Alliance For Ortom 2019 (BYAFO 2019), said they will follow the Governor as he seeks a better future for the people of the state.

This is coming on the heels of the state Governor’s announcement on Monday, July 16, 2018, that he has left the All Progressives Congress (APC).

National Coordinator, Iorliam Shija also described Ortom as a politician who has chosen to fight for the people who elected him into power.

Daily Post reports that Shija also said “We have tried those who in their estimation feel they are leaders in the state but they have failed us. What do we get as a result of that? Underdevelopment, lack of clear cut agenda and direction to move the people forward is what we have witnessed.

ALSO READ: APC summons Ortom, Akume to Abuja

“Ortom must be spared the ongoing persecution. When has it become a crime to stand by the people, whose mandate you are holding in trust? We are satisfied with the unwavering determination of our Governor, His Excellency Samuel Ortom to securing the future of our state at the expense of his comfort and political career.

“Our assurance to the Governor is that with him, we stand to the end in his desire to giving a new lease of life and direction in the state.”

While reacting to the news of Ortom’s exit from the APC, the party’s chairman, Adam Oshiomhole described the report as a rumour.

