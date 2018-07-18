news

The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike and his Benue counterpart, Samuel Ortom are in Kwara to visit the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Saraki, who arrived Kwara state on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, said he was in the state to thank his supporters for standing by him throughout his trial.

The Supreme Court, on Friday, July 6, 2018, dismissed the three-count charg e against the Senate President.

Saraki on decamping

On arrival at the Ilorin International airport, in Kwara State, journalists asked the Senate President if he will leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) and he said he will let his supporters and Nigerians know his next move soon.

Ortom resigns from APC

Governor Samuel Ortom, on Monday, July 16, 2018, announced that he has resigned from the APC.

According to Daily Post, Ortom and Wike will also be meeting with the Governor of Kwara state, Abdulfatah Ahmed.