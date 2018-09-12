Pulse.ng logo
The new trailer for season 15 of 'Grey's Anatomy' looks so intense

Girl Smarts The new trailer for season 15 of 'Grey's Anatomy' looks so freaking intense

As you probably know, this is the fifteenth (yes, you read that right) season of the show and there’s already a LOT happening. 

  • Published:

Attention Grey’s Anatomy fans: The trailer for this season just came out and whew, there’s a lot to cover with just 30 seconds of footage. (If you're not caught up on the last season yet...spoiler alert!)

First of all, there are two new doctors, and they’re sexy AF. One is Dr. Nico Kim (played by Alex Landi), and he’s the show’s first gay male surgeon, according to TV Line. The other new doc (played by Chris Carmack, according to Entertainment Weekly) IDs himself as an “ortho god” in the trailer.

Teddy also reveals in the trailer that she’s “11 weeks pregnant” so there's THAT bombshell. What will that mean for Owen and Amelia's relationship (you know, given that Owen is probs the baby daddy)?

Oh, and the show teasing a “jaw dropping twist” where it looks like Andrew DeLuca and Meredith Grey have a super sexy hookup. Guess he's really over Maggie, then? (No word if this is for real or a total fantasy, though.)

OMG OMG OMG. Cancel all your other plans-the two-hour premiere starts Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

