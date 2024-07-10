ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Why you're not losing weight even though you work out

Anna Ajayi

With patience and consistency, you’ll likely see the results you’re striving for.

Why you're not losing weight even though you work out [Depositphotos]
Why you're not losing weight even though you work out [Depositphotos]

Working out is usually seen as the go-to solution for weight loss. You put in the effort, sweat through the workouts, and expect the scale to show your hard-earned results.

Recommended articles

However, many find themselves frustrated when the weight doesn’t come off as expected. This common issue can be disheartening, but understanding why you’re not losing weight despite exercising can empower you to make the necessary adjustments and continue your fitness journey with confidence.

Let's explore the key reasons why your workout might not be reflecting on the scale.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most positive reasons for not seeing a drop in weight is muscle gain. Muscle is denser than fat and takes up less space in your body. Therefore, as you lose fat and gain muscle, your overall weight might not change, but your body composition is improving. You might notice your clothes fitting better or see more muscle definition​​.

Hydration is crucial for weight loss. Water helps suppress appetite, boosts metabolism, and aids in digestion. When you’re dehydrated, your body might retain water, making you feel heavier. Aim to drink at least half your body weight in ounces of water daily, especially if you’re increasing your fibre intake​.

Drink enough water [iStock]
Drink enough water [iStock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Exercise can increase your appetite, and without mindful eating, you might consume more calories than you burn. Even healthy foods can contribute to weight gain if eaten in large quantities. Tracking your calorie intake can help ensure you’re in a calorie deficit, which is necessary for weight loss​​.

Non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT) plays a significant role in weight management. NEAT includes all the movements you do outside of structured exercises, such as walking, cleaning, and fidgeting. If your workouts leave you too exhausted to move much for the rest of the day, your overall calorie burn might decrease. Incorporating more daily movement can boost your NEAT and aid in weight loss​.

Sleep is essential for regulating hormones that control hunger and metabolism. Inadequate sleep can increase levels of ghrelin, the hunger hormone, and decrease levels of leptin, the hormone that makes you feel full. This imbalance can lead to increased appetite and weight gain. Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep per night to support your weight loss efforts​.

ADVERTISEMENT
Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep per night [iStock]
Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep per night [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Chronic stress can lead to elevated levels of cortisol, a hormone that promotes fat storage, particularly around the abdomen. Additionally, certain medical conditions and medications can affect your weight. If you suspect stress or a health issue is hindering your progress, consider consulting a healthcare professional for guidance​​.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why you're not losing weight even though you work out

Why you're not losing weight even though you work out

What to eat and avoid when treating malaria

What to eat and avoid when treating malaria

What to know about the Nigerian Army salary structure

What to know about the Nigerian Army salary structure

10 foods that can help you feel 'high' while trying to quit smoking

10 foods that can help you feel 'high' while trying to quit smoking

The list of postal codes in Abuja FCT

The list of postal codes in Abuja FCT

Why women break up with men they are still in love with

Why women break up with men they are still in love with

CHIVITA redefines beverage experience with #ChivitaStyleNSips Series

CHIVITA redefines beverage experience with #ChivitaStyleNSips Series

The most expensive wedding of 2024 is happening this weekend

The most expensive wedding of 2024 is happening this weekend

5 uses of rice water besides hair care

5 uses of rice water besides hair care

5 countries with the most billionaires in the world - how many are in Africa?

5 countries with the most billionaires in the world - how many are in Africa?

This kitchen ingredient will take your laundry life to a whole new level

This kitchen ingredient will take your laundry life to a whole new level

3 natural remedies to deep-cleanse your womb

3 natural remedies to deep-cleanse your womb

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Spend quality time with friends [FabMagazine]

5 fun things to do with your friends

Chef Smith

Guinness World Records deactivates its 'cookathon' category

The cave paintings depict a wild pig and three human figures (image used for illustration) [Shutterstock]

Scientists just found the world's oldest figurative paintings — see what they are

Ants are devilishly clever creatures [Insecta]

Do you have ants in your home? Get rid of them with this one ingredient