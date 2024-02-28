ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 ways to stay active without hitting the gym

Anna Ajayi

Not everyone is a fan of the gym, and that's perfectly okay.

Ways to stay fit and healthy without hitting the gym [Pocarisweat]
Ways to stay fit and healthy without hitting the gym [Pocarisweat]

Staying active doesn't have to be a chore or require a gym membership. You don’t have to confine yourself to the four walls of a fitness centre.

Recommended articles

There are numerous enjoyable and effective ways to keep your body moving and your heart pumping without ever stepping foot on a treadmill.

Here are five creative alternatives to traditional gym workouts that can help you stay active, healthy, and happy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nature offers an expansive playground for physical activity. Hiking, biking, and swimming are fantastic ways to get your heart rate up while soaking in the beauty of the outdoors. These activities not only provide cardiovascular workouts but also allow you to breathe fresh air and connect with nature, enhancing your mental well-being alongside your physical health.

Dancing can help you stay active [AdobeStock]
Dancing can help you stay active [AdobeStock] Pulse Nigeria

Dancing is an exhilarating way to stay active and can be just as effective as a gym workout. Whether it's through a structured dance class, a social dance gathering, or simply dancing around your living room, moving to the music gets your body working and your endorphins flowing. Plus, it's a great way to express yourself and unleash creativity.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the plethora of online fitness tutorials available, you can easily find home workout routines that suit your interests and fitness level. From yoga and Pilates to high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and strength training, there's something for everyone. The best part? You can do these workouts at your own pace and on your own schedule.

If possible, walk or cycle to work instead of driving or taking public transport. Not only does this help you stay active, but it also contributes to reducing traffic congestion and your carbon footprint. Plus, starting your day with a bit of exercise can boost your mood and productivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Engaging in team sports or recreational activities such as tennis, basketball, or even football can be a fun and social way to stay active. Playing sports encourages friendly competition, builds teamwork skills, and keeps you moving. It's a win-win situation where you can enjoy yourself while getting a great workout.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What to know about open relationships and how they work

What to know about open relationships and how they work

5 ways to stay active without hitting the gym

5 ways to stay active without hitting the gym

The Monkey Buffet Festival in Thailand where the locals celebrate primates

The Monkey Buffet Festival in Thailand where the locals celebrate primates

Rice water and 5 other natural hair care essentials for longer hair

Rice water and 5 other natural hair care essentials for longer hair

2 Nigerian men, Tokyo James and Yusuff Aina, team up at Milan Fashion Week

2 Nigerian men, Tokyo James and Yusuff Aina, team up at Milan Fashion Week

10 things to do if you're trying to find your path in life as a young adult

10 things to do if you're trying to find your path in life as a young adult

4 reasons you shouldn't date a woman who just came out of a toxic relationship

4 reasons you shouldn't date a woman who just came out of a toxic relationship

Resurrecting Tradition: Boma Ogidigben breathes new life into Ikaki fabric

Resurrecting Tradition: Boma Ogidigben breathes new life into Ikaki fabric

Here’s why you should consider becoming a plant parent

Here’s why you should consider becoming a plant parent

Why an Ivorian artist paints naked black women in sexual, grotesque positions

Why an Ivorian artist paints naked black women in sexual, grotesque positions

Here are some traveling tips for first-time travelers

Here are some traveling tips for first-time travelers

Does your crush like you back? 5 phrases that mean they're not feeling you

Does your crush like you back? 5 phrases that mean they're not feeling you

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Using saliva as lube during sex might be dangerous [Freepik]

Why using saliva as lube during sex might be dangerous

How to deal with suicidal thoughts when they come [Freepik]

How to deal with suicidal thoughts when they come

How to get rid of ingrown hairs [GiletteVenus]

7 useful tips to help you get rid of ingrown hairs

Easy waffle recipe [CravingHome]

DIY Recipes: How to make the best waffles